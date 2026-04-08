After Brie Larson Was Asked About Avengers: Doomsday, A Scooper Made A Bold Claim About Captain Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly bringing new content to fans, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Arguably the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will be the franchise's next big crossover event. And after Brie Larson was asked if she'll be appearing, a scooper made a bold claim about Captain Marvel.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday has been limited, with plenty of fans filling in the blanks with theories and rumors. Brie Larson was noticeably missing from the Doomsday cast announcement, but there are plenty of folks hoping Captain Marvel still appears. Let's break down the latest from the Oscar-winning actress, as well as a rumor that's been making the rounds online.

What Brie Larson Said About Doomsday

After Avengers: Doomsday's cast was announced, Kevin Feige confirmed more actors would be part of the next Avengers movie. This was proven when the Captain America Doomsday teaser featured Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. In an interview with ET at the premiere of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Brie Larson was asked where Carol Danvers is during the Russo Brothers' forthcoming blockbuster. She responded quickly with:

Article continues below

Ah, you know I can’t talk about that, nice try.

Clearly Larson knows that Marvel's security is tight, because she didn't hesitate before giving this answer. It still remains to be seen if Captain Marvel ends up appearing in Doomsday, but the Room star wasn't about to answer one way or another. And shortly after this clip went viral, a new rumor started online about how Carol Danvers may or may not appear in the crossover event this December.

The New Rumor About Captain Marvel

Despite The Marvels bombing at the box office, fans assume that Larson's hero will be around for the forthcoming battle against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. After all, she's one of the strongest characters in the entire MCU. Shortly after Lason's comments circulated online scooper Daniel Richtman took to Twitter with the following claim:

She's not in it currently. Let's see if they'll add her in the reshoots.

Every Marvel movie has reshoots, which can either change the final product slightly or in a major way. Rumors claim that Doomsday's reshoots are simply about refining the crossovers and character interactions, so adding Captain Marvel would be a very different story. If these big changes are being made, it sounds like the reshoots will be significant like Captain America: Brave New World. We'll just have to see if this latest rumor ends up being legit or not.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully a full trailer is coming soon, which might offer more clues about what The Russo Brothers have up their sleeves for the blockbuster.