I’m So Here For Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Pivoting Back To Rom-Coms, And His Co-Star Is Perfect

Over the last year, Glen Powell has been entertaining moviegoing audiences by playing pilots. First he starred as Lieutenant Jake "Hangman" Seresin opposite Tom Cruise’s Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, then he appeared as real-life Korean War pilot Lieutenant Tom Hudner in Devotion, which co-starred Jonathan Majors as Ensign Jesse Brown. Following these outings in the sky, it’s been announced that Powell is pivoting back to the rom-com genre, which is delightful news on its own. Additionally though, his co-star for this upcoming movie is perfect.

Some of you reading may recall that in 2018, Glen Powell (also known for playing John Glenn in Hidden Figures) and Zoey Deutch led the Netflix movie Set It Up, which followed two assistants in New York City who set their bosses up on dates, only to fall in love themselves. Now Powell has boarded an untitled R-rated romantic comedy being put together at Sony Pictures by Will Gluck, who’s both directing and rewriting the script originally penned by Ilana Wolpert. No plot details were revealed, but Powell will be paired with Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, who will also executive produce for Fifty-Fifty Films. Natalie Sellers and Alyssa Altman from RK Films are also attached as executive producers, and Gluck will produce alongside Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum.

According to Deadline, Sony snatched up this Will Gluck-helmed rom-com at the end of 2022, and once a schedule was figured out that didn’t clash with Sydney Sweeney’s work on Euphoria (which HBO Max subscribers can stream), the proverbial ball got rolling. This rom-com is expected to begin shooting by the end of February, so hopefully by then, a title and story information finally makes its way to the public.

While Sydney Sweeney has been professionally acting since the late 2010s, her role as Cassie Howard in Euphoria propelled her to worldwide fame, though she also scored attention for starring in Season 1 of the fellow HBO show The White Lotus. Film-wise, Sweeney’s prior credits include Under the Silver Lake and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but along with this untitled Sony rom-com, she’s also appearing with Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, the sixth movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. It was also announced last October that Sweeney will lead a reboot of the 1968 Jane Fonda-led sci-fi movie Barbarella.

As for Glen Powell, he has a number of his own big projects lined up in addition to this Sony rom-com. Back in July, word came in that Powell will reunite with Scream Queens co-star Nick Jonas for the Amazon Studios buddy comedy movie Foreign Relations. Then the following September, he boarded the currently untitled Amazon series about Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, which will see Powell acting alongside Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page.

We’ll keep you apprised on more concrete details concerning Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney’s rom-com, including what it ends up being called, once they trickle in. For now though, you can watch Powell in both Top Gun: Maverick and Devotion if you have a Paramount+ subscription.