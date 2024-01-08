Beef's Ali Wong Explained Why She Shouted Out Her Ex During Golden Globes Speech Minutes After Kissing Bill Hader, And I Really Appreciate Her Answer

The 2024 Golden Globes marked big night for Ali Wong, whose critically acclaimed Netflix series -- Beef -- was honored. Both Wong and co-star Steven Yeun were awarded Best Actor and Actress in a Limited Series, respectively. However, Wong's major moment garnered a lot of attention compared to her colleague's. The actress kissed her boyfriend and fellow Golden Globe-nominee Bill Hader and then, while on stage, she thanked her ex-husband, Justin Hakuta, during her acceptance speech. She subsequently shared her reasoning for that, and I definitely appreciate her response.

The leads of the Beef cast spoke to the press alongside other Golden Globe winners after the show, and Entertainment Tonight caught up with them amid a night that included host and comedian Jo Koy bombing and awkward presenter skits. Ali Wong was asked about the duality of kissing Bill Hader and then talking about her ex-husband after her win, specifically stating that he made it possible for her to be a working mom. Wong seemed caught off-guard by the question at first, before saying the following:

Yeah that's right, I like to keep it peaceful and grateful and amicable.

It's a short statement from the star, but one that's appreciated all the same. It's always great to hear that she remains grateful for her ex-husband and all he does for their two daughters, even after their split. I'm sure those who are familiar with the challenges of co-parenting can also relate to the sentiments. Kudos to the actress and the father of her kids for maintaining a firm bond.

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta married in 2014 and announced their separation in 2022. The starlet officially filed for divorce in December 2023, according to the New York Post. As for Bill Hader, he and Wong dated briefly not long after the he split with actress Anna Kendrick. Insiders later reported that they broke up, but they were seemingly reconfirmed to be a couple around April 2023. Their appearance together at the Golden Globes seemed like a formal reveal of their relationship, even though a publicist for Hader confirmed the news a while back.

With her Golden Globes win, the future is looking brighter than ever for Ali Wong. Some believe Wong could join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Steven Yeun recently had to pull out of due to scheduling conflicts. There's also a chance we'll see her in more upcoming offerings for Netflix subscribers, especially with chatter about Beef Season 2 and how it may continue.

The good news is that, based on her acceptance speech, Ali Wong is going to be available to continue to work in Hollywood, though we'll just have to be patient and wait and see what comes next for her. Here's hoping she continues to be able to balance parenthood (and her love life with Bill Hader) with her professional responsibilities.

Beef is available to stream right now over on Netflix. I would say it's as good as a 2023 series as any to rewatch or experience for the first time. You can also look over the 2024 TV schedule to learn about the small-screen productions that are on the way.