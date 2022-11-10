Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Speaks Out In Defense Of Jennifer Aniston After Friends Star Shares IVF Challenges
The Meet Cute star had a strong opinion.
For literal decades, during Friends' Must-See era and beyond, tabloids seemed to be unendingly obsessed with whether or not Jennifer Aniston was pregnant, or if she would ever be with child. The Morning Show star recently opened up about her struggles with having kids and all of the misconceptions that came with her presumed decision not to become a mother. She received support from many following the candid interview, and one of the women who stood solidly in Aniston’s corner was Kaley Cuoco, who defended the actress amid her own recently announced pregnancy.
Following Jennifer Aniston’s interview with Allure, in which she spoke about the “years and years and years” of speculation, the IVF struggles, and the rumors that not having children contributed to the end of her marriage with Brad Pitt. Kaley Cuoco shared a photo of the Friends star to her Instagram Stories, reminding people they shouldn’t be so quick to judge someone’s personal life. Cuoco said:
The Meet Cute star announced in October that she and Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey were expecting a daughter, who will be the first child for each of them. The couple began dating early this year, after Kaley Cuoco’s split from ex-husband Karl Cook. The actress has never spoken about her own fertility journey, so it’s unknown if her gratitude for Jennifer Aniston sharing her story was prompted by Cuoco’s own experience, scrutiny she faced during her divorce, or just the public interest in her life in general.
Jennifer Aniston spoke in depth for the first time about trying to have a child, explaining the lengths she privately went through at the time:
In particular, Jennifer Aniston revealed that the rumors about her being selfish were particularly harmful, especially those that alleged that was the reason her five-year marriage to Brad Pitt ended in divorce. She said she’s a little relieved that she doesn’t have to think about it anymore.
Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are “so excited” to be welcoming a little girl in 2023, and the actress' spirits seem to be as high as ever, as she continues to share fun social media moments from her workouts.
While we wait for more updates on the cute couple’s impending bundle of joy, you can catch Kaley Cuoco on The Flight Attendant with an HBO Max subscription, or in Meet Cute, her recent movie with Pete Davidson, with a Peacock subscription. Jennifer Aniston, meanwhile, finished filming Murder Mystery 2 earlier this year and is in production on Season 3 of the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show. Keep up with our 2022 TV schedule to see all of the upcoming premiere dates.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.