Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Speaks Out In Defense Of Jennifer Aniston After Friends Star Shares IVF Challenges

For literal decades, during Friends' Must-See era and beyond, tabloids seemed to be unendingly obsessed with whether or not Jennifer Aniston was pregnant , or if she would ever be with child. The Morning Show star recently opened up about her struggles with having kids and all of the misconceptions that came with her presumed decision not to become a mother. She received support from many following the candid interview, and one of the women who stood solidly in Aniston’s corner was Kaley Cuoco, who defended the actress amid her own recently announced pregnancy.

Following Jennifer Aniston’s interview with Allure , in which she spoke about the “years and years and years” of speculation, the IVF struggles, and the rumors that not having children contributed to the end of her marriage with Brad Pitt. Kaley Cuoco shared a photo of the Friends star to her Instagram Stories , reminding people they shouldn’t be so quick to judge someone’s personal life. Cuoco said:

You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes .. stop assuming and judging every little Thing! @jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!

The Meet Cute star announced in October that she and Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey were expecting a daughter, who will be the first child for each of them. The couple began dating early this year, after Kaley Cuoco’s split from ex-husband Karl Cook . The actress has never spoken about her own fertility journey, so it’s unknown if her gratitude for Jennifer Aniston sharing her story was prompted by Cuoco’s own experience, scrutiny she faced during her divorce, or just the public interest in her life in general.

Jennifer Aniston spoke in depth for the first time about trying to have a child, explaining the lengths she privately went through at the time:

I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. … All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.

In particular, Jennifer Aniston revealed that the rumors about her being selfish were particularly harmful, especially those that alleged that was the reason her five-year marriage to Brad Pitt ended in divorce. She said she’s a little relieved that she doesn’t have to think about it anymore.

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are “so excited” to be welcoming a little girl in 2023, and the actress' spirits seem to be as high as ever, as she continues to share fun social media moments from her workouts .