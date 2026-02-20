Of Course, Even Celebrity Couples Argue. Jennifer Aniston’s Beau Just Gave Us Insight Into ‘Little Flare Ups’
A peek into the Friends star's romance!
Jennifer Aniston’s love life has always been of particular interest to fans, dating all the way back to her days on Friends when she was married to Brad Pitt. It’s been lovely to see her supposedly getting serious with boyfriend Jim Curtis, who has apparently won the approval of her friends and even ex-husband Justin Theroux. However, just like every celebrity relationship (and every relationship in general), disagreements are all but inevitable, and Curtis spoke candidly about how he and Aniston navigate issues that “flare up.”
While Jennifer Aniston has made her feelings clear on not owing fans any details of her personal life, she doesn’t seem to mind her new beau giving us a little peek behind the curtain. Jim Curtis appeared on the Ced with Intention podcast, where they talked about navigating conflict in a relationship. The hypnotherapist/wellness coach alluded to his romance with The Morning Show star, saying:
OK, I’m dying over the mention of his “girlfriend,” but I absolutely love how healthy his approach sounds. He went on to say that actually doing the work to repair whatever caused the flare-up is vital, continuing:
Jim Curtis recommended that couples “pre-game the rules” before a difficult situation even comes up, so that they will know the other person’s communication style and what they need in order to resolve a conflict.
He gave examples of finding out if your partner needs to take 10 minutes to gather their thoughts or if they want to address a situation immediately. Would your partner prefer to sleep on it, or make sure you both don’t go to bed angry? He said:
I love this so much for Jennifer Aniston, and I really appreciate that Jim Curtis isn’t trying to paint some idealistic picture of their relationship. Instead, he said that even though they have disagreements, they know how to work through them.
This is a different approach than George Clooney took recently, saying that he and wife Amal have never had a fight. The Jay Kelly star basically said it’s not worth sweating the small stuff, and I get that too, but come on, let’s be realistic!
Travis Kelce, in turn, also said he’d “never once” gotten into an argument with fiancée Taylor Swift, and while he stuck by that when challenged, his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce was not convinced.
If George Clooney and Travis Kelce are being honest, more power to them, but I also don’t think there’s anything wrong with admitting that even celebrity couples argue sometimes. In fact, knowing how to work through inevitable issues in a healthy way is actually what makes Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis #goals.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
