No Big Deal, Just Jennifer Aniston And Her New Beau Going On A Date With Adam Sandler And Wife Jackie

Big things are happening in the world of celebrity love lives — for instance, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged to be married; Pete Davidson and his girlfriend are having a baby; and Jennifer Aniston recently (finally) hard-launched her new relationship. Two weeks after confirming that she’s dating Jim Curtis, the Friends star stepped out with her new beau for the first time as an official couple for a double date with none other than Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie.

This wasn’t just any old double date, either. According to US Weekly, the couples dined together before Elle’s 2025 Women in Hollywood event, where Jennifer Aniston was being honored. While Jim Curtis accompanied the actress as her date, Aniston chose to walk the red carpet solo.

That’s quite a way to make your first public appearance as a couple! Following their dinner, Adam Sandler presented Jennifer Aniston with her award — returning the favor from when she introduced him for his hilariously epic People’s Icon Award speech — calling her “the best in so many ways.”

I think Jim Curtis would agree! Jennifer Aniston’s romance with the hypnotherapist was not a well-kept secret. When she soft-launched the relationship in September in an Instagram post celebrating summer with friends like Courteney Cox and Sandra Bullock, fans seemed to already know exactly whose silhouette was pictured in front of a beautiful sunset.

The two have been connected since May and even spent the Fourth of July on a yacht trip in Mallorca with another of Jennifer Aniston’s longtime couple friends, Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

The hard launch came earlier this month, when The Morning Show star posted a photo of her arms wrapped around Jim Curtis to wish a Happy Birthday to her "love.”

The 50-year-old responded in kind, posting a similar photo taken from a different angle with the caption:

If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up. ❤️

Even if it is months into their relationship, it’s a pretty big deal for Jennifer Aniston to be letting fans into this corner of her life at all. The actress lives fairly privately and has spoken out about how her words get misconstrued and lead to false narratives.

After receiving so much criticism from her divorces from Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt — who she’s still fighting rumors about, according to Reese Witherspoon — who could blame Aniston for keeping things close to the vest? She’s also said that she’ll never get used to people thinking they have a right to know about her personal life.

I love that she’s comfortable enough with the public knowing about her relationship that she’s able to share special moments with Jim Curtis like their night out with Adam Sandler.

Speaking of her Just Go With It and Murder Mystery co-star, the Sandman seemed to show his approval for Jennifer Aniston’s new man back in July, when he cryptically said:

Come on, whatever is going on with Aniston, I’m happy for her. She’s just a solid human being, anything she’s doing. But I’m always wishing the best because I love her.

For what it’s worth, Justin Theroux also showed support for his ex-wife’s new love, hitting that heart on her Instagram hard-launch. Hopefully with all this love the couple has been receiving, Jennifer Aniston continues to share little glimpses with her fans.