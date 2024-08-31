Insider Drops Claims About How Ben Affleck Made Jennifer Lopez ‘Look Like A Loser’ Ahead Of Divorce Filing

The drama surrounding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship seems to be reaching its climax, as JLo has officially filed for divorce –in the most unusual way . Now, insiders are now revealing details about what allegedly led to their impending divorce. Reports claim that the 55-year-old “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer decided to end her marriage with the Justice League star after learning that he planned to spend their second wedding anniversary with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. With that, Lopez supposedly thought Affleck made her "look like a loser."

Per InTouch , sources close to Jennifer Lopez say she filed for divorce on August 20, exactly two years after their lavish wedding in Georgia. Supposedly, the last straw for JLo came shortly before her second marital anniversary. At that point, the Air helmer reportedly decided to fly across the country with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, to help their daughter Violet settle into her new dorm at Yale University. Photos of a smiling Affleck and Garner reportedly surfaced online amid the anniversary, adding fuel to the fire and, according to the source, leaving the Hustlers star feeling humiliated. The insider said:

J. Lo is vowing to make Ben rue the day he decided to make her look like a loser!

The source claims the Maid in Manhattan star felt utterly betrayed by her estranged husband's decision. Despite the rocky state of their relationship, JLo reportedly tried to mend fences, even after the two began living separately . Ben Affleck moved out of their shared home and purchased a $20 million bachelor pad in Pacific Palisades. However, his continued closeness with Garner purportedly pushed the former American Idol host over the edge. The insider continued:

It’s no exaggeration to say J. Lo hates his guts. He’s made her look like a total fool by parading around with his ex-wife. Now she’s ready to go for his jugular!

The revived romance between the "I'm Real" artist and the Argo director in 2021 was considered a Hollywood fairy tale nearly 17 years after their initial breakup. The couple's unexpected marriage appeared to be a happy ending for both celebrities, who had gone through public relationships and breakups over the years. Numerous rumors started circulating this past May after reports claimed that they were living separately, only fueled by the fact the A-listers listed the mansion they bought together .

The insider also alleges that the Anaconda actress is preparing to request a significant divorce settlement, mainly because the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before their wedding. With Jennifer Lopez's estimated net worth of $400 million far surpassing Affleck's $150 million, the divorce proceedings could potentially become complex, much like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's long-running divorce . That latter situation has gone on for seven years, as Pitt and Jolie have feuded over shared assets and custody.

While neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck have publicly commented on these recent claims, it seems evident that their marriage has faced severe challenges. Whether these reports are accurate or not, one thing is sure: the situation is far from over. Despite the reported turmoil in their personal lives, Affleck and Lopez have several projects lined up. In the meantime, you can check out the 2025 movie release dates to see what these two stars have in store.