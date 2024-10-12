Insider Drops Claims On How Ben Affleck Feels About Jennifer Lopez Discussing Their Divorce

It goes without saying that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s relationship has garnered significant attention. Spanning over two decades, their romance has been a rollercoaster, from their initial engagement in the early 2000s to a very public breakup and their surprising reconciliation in 2021 . Now, weeks after JLo reportedly filed for divorce from the ex-DC star, an insider drops claims on how the Good Will Hunting screenwriter feels about his soon-to-be ex-wife’s decision to publicly discuss their split.

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up in a recent interview about the emotional toll of their breakup, admitting, “My whole fucking world exploded,” as she talked about the feelings of loss and the process of rebuilding her life. After that, an insider told the Daily Mail that Ben Affleck has mixed emotions about the public discussions of his relationship with the singer-turned-actress. The source claims:

Ben knows that she will talk about the breakup forever. He would love for her not to talk about it, but he feels she will always speak out. He didn't get a heads-up that she was going to talk about their relationship, but he assumed that it would eventually happen. It is a part of his life just as much as anything else, he's never going to get away from it.

The Justice League alum, known for his preference for privacy when it comes to personal matters, has reportedly had to accept that Jennifer Lopez processes their shared history differently. Although Ben Affleck might wish for more discretion, the insider mentioned that he understands that Lopez needs to address the breakup on her terms.

In an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, the “On the Floor” performer broke her silence , explaining how she’s come to a deeper understanding of herself and relationships in the wake of the divorce. She admitted to initially believing she had achieved personal growth after the release of her album This Is Me...Now and the accompanying movie musical until the unexpected end of her and the Argo filmmaker’s relationship. She described her ongoing journey of self-discovery and how she now approaches life and love with a renewed perspective.

The Air director's stance, as alleged by the source close to the pair, suggests that he’s had to come to terms with the Selena star’s need to talk about their shared history:

People deal with loss and breakup in their own way, and this is what Jen had to do and Ben has to accept it. He would like to keep some stuff to himself, especially major details about their relationship.

JLo's reflections come after the two spent much of the summer apart and reportedly lived separately . During this time, the pop megastar says she focused on proving to herself that she could stand on her own. The “Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer shared how she’s learned that being in a relationship doesn’t define her and that happiness must come from within.

While the Town director allegedly prefers to keep some aspects of their relationship private, JLo has used her platform to share her journey toward self-acceptance and healing. Despite the end to their marriage, she allegedly maintains that the experience has helped her grow in ways she never expected, leaving both stars to navigate the next chapter of their lives in their own ways.

