‘I Know I’m A Good Person’: Jennifer Lopez Responds To Online Trolling Amidst Ben Affleck Split

A lot has been written about Jennifer Lopez over the last few months regarding her split from husband Ben Affleck. Most of what we knew about the situation came from rumors and unnamed sources. The divorce confirmation only came after the legal paperwork had been filed. But now Jennifer Lopez is speaking for herself.

While Ben Affleck is never mentioned by name, and the details of the history of their relationship are not discussed, Jennifer Lopez recently appeared in Interview Magazine, speaking with comedian Nikki Glaser. In it, she calls out comments that have been made about her online, making it clear that not all of them represent who she really is. She said…

I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago. And social media, because it came along after I had been in the public eye for a while, I don’t take it as seriously as everybody else. I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mom. I know who my friends are. I know my friends know who I am, my mom, my dad, all that stuff.

While there is no specific discussion in the interview of Lopez’s marital status, Glaser does refer to Lopez as single and mentions “the summer you had.” That summer involved Lopez going on vacation alone and the married couple spending several months apart. This led to reports of a split that eventually were confirmed when Lopez filed for divorce.

Jennifer Lopez has been a star in the public eye for decades and that has meant she’s been a target on occasion. Lopez has been married four times and has been in serious relationships with numerous others. Lopez has a strong desire to find love, but seemingly having difficulty doing it, has been a major topic for tabloids and online trolls.

The singer and actress doesn’t claim that seeing negative comments about her doesn’t hurt when she sees them, but she has a healthy outlook on all of it. She understands she’s not going to please everybody, and so she tries to focus on doing the work that she loves to do. Lopez continued…

If you hope to have a long career, you have to learn how to deal with that part of the business. Some people are going to love you and some are not going to understand you, and some people just want to hate you to hate you, and none of that really matters. What matters for me, as an artist, is doing work that inspires me and that I enjoy doing, whether it’s a huge commercial success or something that only touches one person that nobody ever fucking even sees. It doesn’t matter.

Jennifer Lopez says she’s happy being single right now and has been doing some significant introspection. While we may never know exactly what happened to lead to Lopez and Affleck splitting up, Lopez is working to understand her part in it, so that she may come out better as a result.