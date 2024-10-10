‘I Know I’m A Good Person’: Jennifer Lopez Responds To Online Trolling Amidst Ben Affleck Split
Jennifer Lopez speaks out following filing for divorce from Ben Affleck
A lot has been written about Jennifer Lopez over the last few months regarding her split from husband Ben Affleck. Most of what we knew about the situation came from rumors and unnamed sources. The divorce confirmation only came after the legal paperwork had been filed. But now Jennifer Lopez is speaking for herself.
While Ben Affleck is never mentioned by name, and the details of the history of their relationship are not discussed, Jennifer Lopez recently appeared in Interview Magazine, speaking with comedian Nikki Glaser. In it, she calls out comments that have been made about her online, making it clear that not all of them represent who she really is. She said…
While there is no specific discussion in the interview of Lopez’s marital status, Glaser does refer to Lopez as single and mentions “the summer you had.” That summer involved Lopez going on vacation alone and the married couple spending several months apart. This led to reports of a split that eventually were confirmed when Lopez filed for divorce.
Jennifer Lopez has been a star in the public eye for decades and that has meant she’s been a target on occasion. Lopez has been married four times and has been in serious relationships with numerous others. Lopez has a strong desire to find love, but seemingly having difficulty doing it, has been a major topic for tabloids and online trolls.
The singer and actress doesn’t claim that seeing negative comments about her doesn’t hurt when she sees them, but she has a healthy outlook on all of it. She understands she’s not going to please everybody, and so she tries to focus on doing the work that she loves to do. Lopez continued…
Jennifer Lopez says she’s happy being single right now and has been doing some significant introspection. While we may never know exactly what happened to lead to Lopez and Affleck splitting up, Lopez is working to understand her part in it, so that she may come out better as a result.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.