How Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Reportedly Working Through ‘Difficult” Transition Of Their Split

Famous couples have a habit of capturing the public's attention, including recent pairings like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. But few have made as many headlines recently as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who are splitting up after two years of marriage. And a new report claims to know how JLo and Ben are working through "difficult" transition of their split.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in late August, after moths of rumors and being photographed without their wedding rings. A new story by ET helps to peel back the curtain on what's been happening behind the scenes. An anonymous insider close to the couple was quoted by the outlet, offering:

They are in contact and staying friendly for the kids' well-being is super important to everyone. They hope to have a healthy and balanced relationship.

There you have it. While things are reportedly "difficult" during this transitional period in their lives, it sounds like Affleck and Lopez are cordial and putting their children's needs first. And while Bennifer is using a famous divorce lawyer to try and settle things, they're also making sure their kids are the priority.

Affleck and Lopez blended families upon their nuptials, buying a mansion to live in with their children. The kids have reportedly gotten quite close, which no doubt adds another wrinkle to the divorce proceedings. In the ET report, the same insider shared more about what's been happening with the pair of A-listers, saying:

They have so much love for each other, but they are focused on their next chapters, wokk families, and friends as they move through everything.

Given just how wildly successful Affleck and Lopez are, their careers are likely a welcomed distraction from their relationship woes. That includes a movie they worked on together, and they've already worked out plans about who is going to attend premiers and who is not. We'll just have to wait and see how the divorce proceedings play out, and if they end up battling it out in court or not.

JLo recently broke her silence about the ongoing discourse surrounding her divorce, as well as the intense online scrutiny she's faced. Indeed, the public has been monitoring and dissecting any bit of information surrounding the famous couple. That includes discourse about Affleck's sobriety, as well as the former couple's financial situation. Indeed, fans are wondering if they end up facing off in court, especially since they didn't have a prenup to protect their independent finances.

Despite what's going on in their personal lives, both Affleck and Lopez continue to have thriving movie careers. Check out the 2025 movie release dates to plan which of their projects you'll check out in the New Year.