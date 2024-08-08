Insider Claims JLo And Ben Affleck’s Reunion Was ‘Most Elaborate Exercise In Closure Ever’ After Spending Millions On The Wedding And Marriage

Being a celebrity is a dream for many, but it definitely has its downsides. Case in point: the endless headlines that come when you're in a famous couple like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Then there's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have experienced this scrutiny both times they've been in a relationship. Rumors have been swirling that couple for months now, related to their alleged relationship issues and journey towards divorce. And insider claims JLo Affleck’s reunion was the "most elaborate exercise in closure ever" after they lost millions on the wedding and their marriage.

After Bennifer got married in Vegas, the pair of A-listers threw an elaborate wedding three-day marriage weekend, with multiple wedding gowns and tons of guests. But they've seemingly been having some issues, with Affleck and Lopez living separately as they continue to coparent. An insider spoke to Page Six, alleging that they are finally going to announce their intent for divorce by the end of the summer. Regarding their two times in a relationship, the insider was quoted by saying:

They’ve turned the page on all the unfinished business of 20 plus years ago. They’ve seen things through to the end — and they know for sure now that they are not built for the long haul. No further unanswered questions. They’ve seen all they need to see, and it’s over. In the end, it’s gonna be the most elaborate and expensive exercise in closure ever.

One can only imagine just how much money was spent by the couple since getting back together. Aside from their lavish, celebrity-filled nuptials, the pair also spent $60 million on a mansion for them to live in with their children. Bennifer is hoping to sell it for more than they paid, but will still likely take a financial hit due to how much work they put into the house. It definitely sounds like a wildly expensive way of finding closure on their first relationship.

While JLo and Affleck have listed that marriage for sale, Ben reportedly already purchased a new $20 million home for his family, which is close to his ex Jennifer Garner. Add in the million lost for Lopez's This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, and it certainly seems like the pair are out of a ton of money, even for a celebrities like them. And that's before factoring in potential lawyers fees related to their assumed divorce proceedings.

If this report buy Page Six is to be believed, JLo and Affleck could be announcing their split sometime in the next month, before summer is over. Despite all of the headlines that have followed them, the pair haven't actually confirmed or denied what was happening within their marriage.

Drama aside, the pair of A-listers are both attached to exciting upcoming movies. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.