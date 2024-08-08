Insider Claims JLo And Ben Affleck’s Reunion Was ‘Most Elaborate Exercise In Closure Ever’ After Spending Millions On The Wedding And Marriage
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion broke the internet... and reportedly their bank accounts.
Being a celebrity is a dream for many, but it definitely has its downsides. Case in point: the endless headlines that come when you're in a famous couple like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Then there's Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who have experienced this scrutiny both times they've been in a relationship. Rumors have been swirling that couple for months now, related to their alleged relationship issues and journey towards divorce. And insider claims JLo Affleck’s reunion was the "most elaborate exercise in closure ever" after they lost millions on the wedding and their marriage.
After Bennifer got married in Vegas, the pair of A-listers threw an elaborate wedding three-day marriage weekend, with multiple wedding gowns and tons of guests. But they've seemingly been having some issues, with Affleck and Lopez living separately as they continue to coparent. An insider spoke to Page Six, alleging that they are finally going to announce their intent for divorce by the end of the summer. Regarding their two times in a relationship, the insider was quoted by saying:
One can only imagine just how much money was spent by the couple since getting back together. Aside from their lavish, celebrity-filled nuptials, the pair also spent $60 million on a mansion for them to live in with their children. Bennifer is hoping to sell it for more than they paid, but will still likely take a financial hit due to how much work they put into the house. It definitely sounds like a wildly expensive way of finding closure on their first relationship.
While JLo and Affleck have listed that marriage for sale, Ben reportedly already purchased a new $20 million home for his family, which is close to his ex Jennifer Garner. Add in the million lost for Lopez's This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, and it certainly seems like the pair are out of a ton of money, even for a celebrities like them. And that's before factoring in potential lawyers fees related to their assumed divorce proceedings.
If this report buy Page Six is to be believed, JLo and Affleck could be announcing their split sometime in the next month, before summer is over. Despite all of the headlines that have followed them, the pair haven't actually confirmed or denied what was happening within their marriage.
Drama aside, the pair of A-listers are both attached to exciting upcoming movies. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.