Insider Drops Good News On Jamie Foxx Days After The Star Broke His Silence Amid Hospitalization

Much has been said about Jamie Foxx over the past few weeks, in the aftermath of the actor experiencing a “medical complication” on the set of his new movie. Specific information on the cause of his hospitilization has not been released, though there have been a number of reports on his condition as of late. Just a few days ago, Foxx broke his silence by sharing a brief message of his own on social media. Now, just days later, an insider has provided an update on his condition, and some will surely be glad to know that it’s good news.

Shortly after the star’s situation made headlines, the Foxx family released a statement , in which they said that the A-lister was “already on his way to recovery.” Nevertheless, he’s reportedly remained in the hospital because doctors have been running tests . The alleged details that have been shared have somewhat varied over the last few weeks and, as a result, a number of fans have shown a considerable amount of concern via social media. But if one source is to be believed, they may be able to catch their collective breath. The unnamed person said:

Jamie is stable and not in a life-threatening situation now.

This piece of news arrives a few weeks after another source provided a hopeful update on Jamie Foxx . At the time, said person alleged that the actor was “healing” and feeling the love from his fans. (Foxx’s own message suggested that the latter was at least true.) While he’s purportedly making progress, this most recent insider also told People that doctors “are doing more tests” at this time. Apparently, they want to “be completely sure that he will be okay before allowing him to” exit the hospital. It’s also reported that they want him to “keep his stress level down” after he’s discharged. While it sounds like Foxx’s recovery isn’t over yet, it’s wonderful to hear that his situation has somewhat improved.

During this time, Jamie Foxx and his loved ones have received a considerable amount of support. Among those to show him love were Martin Lawrence, Steve Harvey and Tracy Morgan. Nick Cannon also stated that he was planning to do something “special” for Foxx during his hospital stint. Meanwhile, fans and other friends have been sending good wishes , as Foxx reportedly looks to start his recovery journey.

There’s also the matter of his upcoming and ongoing projects, though. He was, after all, filming his upcoming Netflix comedy Back in Action, which marks Cameron Diaz’s return to acting. The movie was left in the lurch following the lead actor’s medical ordeal, though it’s been reported that the flick and TV show Beat Shazam have resumed production in his absence. People’s source also suggested that the 55-year-old actor would prefer to be on set than staying in the hospital:

He has a lot of projects going on. He gets things done; he is focused and astute. What happened to him medically is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.

Of course, the most important thing right now is that Jamie Foxx gets better so that he can get back to work – and be 100% when doing so. Things have seemingly been looking up for him as of late, based on these recent reports. Let’s hope that he continues to improve and is able to get back to doing what he loves when he feels up to it.