Insider Explains Why Brad Pitt And His New Gal Ines De Ramon Reportedly Get Along So Well Amidst Their Own Divorces

The divorce drama between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seems to be never-ending, but it hasn’t stopped Pitt from moving forward with his personal life. The actor has continued to date and has apparently found a new partner in jewelry designer Ines de Ramon. If nothing else the two have one major thing in common, as she too is going through a divorce.

De Ramon is married to Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, and while the pair only recently filed for divorce, the relationship has reportedly been over for several months. De Ramon and Pitt have been together since at least last fall, and although the relationship was apparently not immediately romantic, it is now. Reportedly, the two are getting along quite well. A source tells ET that while the two really seem to enjoy being together, nothing is getting too serious, which is why it’s working so well, The source claims…

He enjoys her company, and they share a lot of laughs together. Ines has spent a lot of time with Brad at his house when he is home in L.A., and they enjoy being low-key together. Brad has been busy filming but has made an effort to maintain the relationship and they talk frequently when he isn't on set. She is a very 'go with the flow' type of woman and that is what Brad appreciates.

Brad Pitt doesn’t seem to be getting too serious about relationships right now, which probably isn’t surprising considering the fact that he’s been involved in a divorce battle for years. Pitt was previously seen around with actress/model Emily Ratajkowski, but it was apparently never too serious. While Pitt and Angelina Jolie are legally separated, the divorce has yet to be finalized as the two have continued to have disagreements over child custody as well as their property. Specifically, a winery in France has resulted in a second legal battle between the pair, as there’s now a lawsuit over Jolie’s attempt to sell her share of the business.

While things may not be getting too serious between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, that doesn’t mean the pair aren’t really enjoying their time together. The source says that de Ramon is apparently very happy right now, having moved on with her life following the dissolution of her marriage, and she’s really enjoying the time she spends with the actor. The source continues…

Ines is very giddy, and her friends have never seen her like this before. She has that new crush feeling and it's very cute. She has moved on from Paul and isn't letting their divorce impact her negatively. She's glad to be starting this new chapter and really enjoys Brad's company.

At the end of the day, it’s just nice that people are happy and these two seem to be. Fans will certainly be keeping their eye on this pair to see how things progress.