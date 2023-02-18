The Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley Officially Filed For Divorce After Brad Pitt Sent His Wife Flowers On Valentine's Day

Rumors have been swirling for a few months now about Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon . While there’s been a lot of talk about the new couple, de Ramon’s last relationship has also been in the news as her ex-husband Paul Wesley officially filed for divorce. What’s coincidental about The Vampire Diaries alum doing this now, is that it happened just days after Pitt gifted flowers to his ex-wife.

While Wesley and de Ramon called things off in the spring of 2022, the actor officially filed for divorce on February 17 according to E! News . The article notes that the court document Wesley filled out cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. He also reportedly didn’t request spousal support, and the former couple's decision to separate was mutual.

The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actor and the jewelry designer got married in August of 2018, and made their first public appearance as a couple last year. They then separated in the spring of 2022, and are now in other relationships. Wesley is reportedly dating model Natalie Kuckenburg, as they were spotted smooching on a trip to Italy last November. Meanwhile, de Ramon seems to have been with Brad Pitt for the last few months.

It seems like de Ramon and Pitt have gotten closer since they were seen in Cabo, as the Oscar-winning actor had a massive bouquet of flowers delivered to her for Valentine’s Day. Pitt is currently in New York City filming Wolves, and sent the bouquet to the jewelry designer in Los Angeles as confirmed by People . She seems to be thrilled about her bouquet of pink peonies and baguet that Pitt sent her to celebrate the day of love.

Brad Pitt can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to dating rumors, however, the speculation about his new relationship with de Ramon is all pretty good. If the rumors are true, they seem like a very happy couple who enjoy spending their time together.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and his new girlfriend were spotted for the first time together back in November . Initial rumors were sparked when the pair went to a Bono concert together. Then things became a little more clear when they were seen again on New Year’s Eve at a pool in Cabo .

Considering both Wesley and de Ramon are in other relationships now, Pitt’s bouquet of flowers and the divorce filing is likely pure coincidence. Although, it is quite odd that the two things happened around the same time.

Outside of their relationships, everyone involved in this situation has a thriving career. While de Ramon works outside the film and TV industry both Wesley and Pitt have been working on and releasing multiple projects.

You can check out Paul Wesley on the 2023 TV schedule as he plays the iconic Captain Kirk on Star Trek: Stange New Worlds . As for Pitt, he currently doesn't have a movie on the 2023 movie schedule , but he is in the midst of filming a new movie called Wolves with his BFF George Clooney , and he released Bullet Train, The Lost City and Babylon in 2022.

So, while we wait to see what happens next with Wesley and de Ramon’s divorce as well as the future of Pitt’s relationship with Wesley’s ex, you can check out all these exciting projects from both actors.