Insider Says 'Everyone Is Relieved' To See Jamie Foxx Back To Work, But Allegedly There's One Concern

Jamie Foxx is a multi talented performer who has had a successful career as both an actor and recording artist. He’s got generations of fans as a result, who were all concerned when Foxx suffered a medical incident earlier this year that landed him in the hospital. The public closely watched his recovery, and were thrilled when he started appearing in public again . An insider recently said that “everyone is relieved” to see the Dreamgirls actor getting back to work, but allegedly there’s one concern.

Part of the reason why Jamie Foxx’s medical situation continues to capture the attention of the public is because it’s shrouded in mystery. Foxx and his family obviously deserve their privacy , but fans continue to devour any update about this condition. An insider close to the family allegedly spoke with Us Magazine , and shared:

Everyone is relieved to see him back on his feet, but some of his loved ones are concerned. They’re cautioning him not to push himself too hard. He’s lost a lot of weight, and it will take time for him to regain his physical strength, so they want him to go easy.

There you have it. While Jamie Foxx is reportedly doing quite well, his recovery is still going to be a long one. And as such, those close to the “Gold Digger” singer want to make sure he doesn’t overdo it when returning to work. Sounds like a reasonable concern to me.

If this report is to be believed, Foxx isn’t completely out of the woods yet. The insider cited the weight loss that came with his hospitalization, and it’ll presumably take some time before he’s able to work out hard and gain it back. But since the SAG-AFTRA strike is setting down the majority of TV and movie sets, maybe this will help Foxx take his time and properly recover.

If/when Foxx dives back into acting, it’ll presumably be to help complete his work on Netflix’s upcoming movie Back in Action . He was deep into filming the movie alongside Cameron Diaz when his mysterious medical incident occurred. And as such, it’s assumed that he still needs to do some more filming and/or ADR in order to complete his role in the streaming flick.

While Foxx has been working hard on his recovery, his fans were recently treated to a new movie release thanks to They Cloned Tyrone arriving on Netflix. It’s been trending for weeks now, while his co-star J ohn Boyega has offered updates about Foxx’s condition .