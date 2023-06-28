John Boyega Reveals He’s Spoken To Jamie Foxx, Provides Update On The Star’s Condition Following ‘Medical Complication’

As Jamie Foxx continues to recover from the “medical complication” he suffered in April, many remain curious and concerned about his health status. The Foxx family has released a few official statements and has sought to shoot down rumors. All the while, much of the public has been sending well wishes to the actor, with plenty of them coming from his numerous co-stars. John Boyega , who worked with Foxx on They Cloned Tyrone, is one of the stars to send him love. Now, the Star Wars alum has revealed that he’s spoken to his recovering castmate and provided an update on him.

Both John Boyega and Teyonah Parris enthusiastically shouted out their colleague during a recent screening of They Cloned Tyrone. At the time, Boyega got honest about wishing that the Oscar winner would’ve been able to attend. However, the Breaking star understands what his friend is dealing with. It was during an interview with People this week that Boyega revealed that he’s finally been in touch with Jamie Foxx. Based on his comments, the 31-year-old seemed pleased to have heard from Foxx, and he was likely even happier to be able to report good news:

He finally picked up the phone. Thank you, bro. He's doing well. And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return. I gave him the well wishes directly. I gave him all the well wishes. So I'm just gonna be waiting until he comes back out here. So take your time, Jamie. We love you, bro.

I imagine that the Attack the Block star must feel incredibly relieved to know that his buddy is doing well. You get the feeling that they become pretty close while working on their upcoming sci-fi comedy (which will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription ). The level of uncertainty regarding the leading man’s health has certainly made a number of his friends and fans feel somewhat uneasy. With that, any positive updates (from verified sources) on his situation are more than welcome at this point.

As previously alluded to, John Boyega isn’t the only Hollywood star who has shown love to Jamie Foxx amid his illness. Fellow comedian Tiffany Haddish sent him a warm message , and other comedy vets like Martin Lawrence and Steve Harvey are rooting for him as well. Former co-star Porscha Williams wished him well this past weekend during the BET Awards. Some stars have also been discussing the speculation surrounding Fox’s well-being. His sitcom co-star, Garcelle Beauvais was saddened that “horrible” rumors have made the rounds, especially since she’s spoken to the family and has an idea of what’s going on.

Corinne Foxx released a statement shortly after the medical episode occurred and assured fans that her father was on the path to recovery. She later provided a positive update, stating that he’d recently enjoyed a game of pickleball . Foxx himself also broke his silence on social media, where he thanked fans for their love. Though updates from Jamie’s brood have been few and far between, we simply have to respect the privacy that he and his family have requested.

In the meantime, I’ll continue smiling when I see John Boyega and other major names giving their best to Jamie Foxx. One can only hope that he’ll be fully healed and back to doing what he does best sooner rather than later.

You can see both actors in They Cloned Tyrone when it hits Netflix on July 21.