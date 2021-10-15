Is Another Jurassic Park OG Returning For Dominion?

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to continue the legacy of Jurassic Park by bringing back the stars of the original films to an even bigger and epic dinosaur action thriller. The original Jurassic Park stars like Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are confirmed to be significant parts of Jurassic World: Dominion , easing concerns that they were just making brief appearances. Will another Jurassic Park OG be returning for Dominion?

OG Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill are set to return in Dominion, but what about another essential character from the classic film? Ariana Richards, who played Lex Murphy in Jurassic Park as a child, appeared on the Celebrity Catch Up podcas t. She reminisced about working on the iconic film at a young age and the fantastic experiences she had working with the cast and director Steven Speilberg. Richards addressed whether she is returning to the franchise dor Dominion, saying:

Now that is something I wouldn’t be able to comment on.

Ariana Richards can’t comment on the situation. That could mean that she is unsure if she can say anything because of an appearance in Jurassic World: Dominion, or it’s because she isn’t and doesn’t know anything about what’s going on. It would be nice to see her reprise her role of Lex Murphy, but the movie is already jam-packed with the OG stars as well as the stars of the new generation led by Chris Pratt. So it would probably be a very brief appearance if she did.

Sam Neill's Alan Grant’s return has been heavily teased, and it will be fascinating to see him alongside his old castles as well as the new characters that have defined the series. BD Wong has shared his reaction to reuniting with Jeff Goldblum and the OG stars, and it looks like everyone had an extraordinary experience returning to the franchise.

The first footage from Jurassic World: Dominion shows off some classic dinosaurs and leaves fans with massive questions. The movies keep evolving and adding some crazy new dinosaurs while keeping the franchise's essence intact. Hopefully, we get to see the bonkers dinosaur that Spider-Man: Into The Spiderverse director Phil Lord keeps pitching Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow.