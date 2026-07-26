Rebecca Romijn Loved Mystique's Doomsday Return Needing Fewer Hours In Makeup, But Shared Why It Helped In OG X-Men Films

Returning to a Hollywood role after 20 years doesn't always require huge transformations for actors, but Rebecca Romijn's X-Men villainess Mystique is obviously an exception. The blue-skinned shapeshifter is back for the upcoming MCU epic Avengers: Doomsday, with Romijn retaking the reins from Jennifer Lawrence, who played the younger version in the mutants' second Fox trilogy. The actress, who's currently keeping the Star Trek franchise going strong, has shared that she wasn't required to spend quite as much time in the makeup chair for the Russos' movie, for better or worse.

Romijn's Mystique will forever remain one of the most elaborately made-up characters in cinema history, and the amount of hours she spent in the makeup chair getting her entire body turned blue and textured remains wildly impressive. She's said in the past that it was initially a 9-hour experience for the first X-Men movie, and that the team got it down to 7 hours by the time X-Men: The Last Stand came around. But that's still an entire workday for some people, and that all had to happen before she could even step in front of the camera.

It appears that particular headache, as it were, isn’t nearly as time-intensive as it was during the early years of CGI and digital effects. Speaking with EW about going blue for Doomsday, she said it was a relief to learn that she wasn’t being asked to spend a third of her working days getting paint and prosthetics. In her words: