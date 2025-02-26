Is Travis Kelce Starting A Long Career In Hollywood? My Dead Friend Zoe Producer Weighs In

There are plenty of former athletes who have made a name for themselves in Hollywood, beyond simple surprise cameos. Travis Kelce has already made a name for himself as an NFL superstar and Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, but now he’s looking to make a long career in Hollywood another part of his legacy.

With a few cameos under his belt, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end is taking the next step in producing as well. Kelce signed on as executive producer for the independent film My Dead Friend Zoe, which will finally premiere this week on the 2025 Movie Schedule. Producer Paul Scanlan decided to weigh in on the famous athlete’s Hollywood future, and told People that it looks bright, saying,

Even just seeing what a difference it's made having him involved in our project, I would say yeah. He's such a likable guy and he's a good actor. I mean, he's proven that he's been in some good material. And he’s a good producer.

Considering the Chiefs’ tough loss in the Super Bowl this year, I’m sure the football player is more than happy to channel his focus into his upcoming film projects. Thankfully, there’s plenty to focus on. On top of the upcoming theatrical release of My Dead Friend Zoe, Travis Kelce has also been confirmed to appear in Adam Sandler’s Happy Gilmore sequel. A recent teaser trailer shows Kelce as a waiter among other celebrity cameos.

This is not the former Super Bowl champ’s first scripted acting debut, as he appeared in a few episodes of Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie last year. However, his first taste of acting was when he hosted SNL in 2023, and the MVP recently said in an interview that it “opened up a new happiness and a new career path” for him. As someone who was in the audience for Kelce’s SNL dress rehearsal, I have to admit he really did seem like a natural out there.

Although, it would seem Travis Kelce has proven to be as good behind the camera as he is in front, if not better. Scanlan went on to describe the Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity host’s important role in the film’s success:

He’s made a difference in our project. He’s really good at generating attention and getting attention on a worthy project ... He's a giving person, he's very Midwestern that way. I feel like he wants to do purposeful projects. And having him involved has helped us achieve our mission, getting this film out to more people where it can really make a difference.

There’s nothing like a big name to help get a project off the ground, but it seems like Kelce’s investment went past just promotion. He apparently truly believes in the content of this film and said in the same interview that he hopes to continue working on meaningful projects that have an impact like My Dead Friend Zoe.

The independent film directed by Kyle Hausmann-Stokes debuted last year at SXSW and has a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery) as a protagonist who is struggling with the loss of her fellow soldier and friend Zoe (Natalie Morales). Morgan Freeman and Ed Harris play supporting roles. Based on the trailer, the film seems to deals with death in both humorous and heartfelt ways, and I’m definitely adding it to my TBW list.

My Dead Friend Zoe | Official Trailer | In Theaters February 28 - YouTube Watch On

Clearly, Travis Kelce is looking to have a finger on the pulse where good filmmaking is concerned, and I can’t wait to see where he takes his Hollywood career once he retires from football. While I doubt that will be anytime soon (it would be out of character for him to exit following a Super Bowl loss), doing so will allow him to really stretch his legs in the industry (And also spend more time with his mega-famous popstar girlfriend).

All signs point to a possible cameo in My Dead Friend Zoe as well, so see if you can try and catch a glimpse of the Chiefs MVP in theaters this Friday.