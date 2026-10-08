I Can’t Believe The Random Way Sebastian Stan Found Out He’d Play Marvel’s Winter Soldier
Marvel security affects even the actors.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, consistently putting out new content in theater and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have watched as longtime characters changed and grew, including Sebastian Stan's Bucky. Although I can't get over the wild way he found out he'd be becoming The Winter Soldier.
Fans are always looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, but the anticipation for Avengers: Doomsday is on another level. Stan's Bucky will seemingly have a major role, and during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 44 year-old actor revealed the unorthodox way that he found out he'd be transforming into The Winter Soldier for the first Captain America sequel. In his words:
Well, my mind is blown. Marvel's security is notoriously tight, so it's shocking that the public knew about Captain America: The Winter Soldier before Sebastian Stan did. After all, he was the one who had to bring that title character to life. I guess since he was locked into a nine-picture deal with the studio, Marvel didn't think he needed to get the news first.
Plenty of thrilling MCU announcements have come out of San Diego Comic-Con over the years. Case in point: just this year the X-Men cast was revealed. In the same interview, Stan shared more about his reaction to Bucky becoming The Winter Soldier, saying:
Bucky has had one of the biggest arcs in the entire MCU. He went from Steve's friend in The First Avenger to a brainwashed Super Soldier in The Winter Soldier and Civil War. Luckily he was eventually deprogrammed in Wakanda, and was able to have full control over his mind and body. Most recently Bucky became became a congressman Thunderbolts*, as well as a member of the New Avengers.
Stan is part of the Avengers: Doomsday cast, and fans are curious to see what's next for Bucky. Specifically his interactions with Sam Wilson's Avengers team, as well as his unexpected reunion with Steve Rogers. Hopefully the studio gave him all the information about his character this time around.
Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. While we wait, Stan's entire tenure in the MCU (so far) Is currently streaming over on Disney+.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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