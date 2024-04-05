Jake Gyllenhaal's Wants To Be In A New Rom-Com, And If It Happens, Kelly Clarkson Is 100% Here To Take All The Credit For It

The latest Jake Gyllenhaal project had him slapping dudes and kicking ass in the Road House remake . While he was impressive showing off that male machismo in the action flick, it would be nice to see him tackle a feel-good rom-com for a change. While on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Academy Award nominee expressed his openness for his next project to be a rom-com. You better believe Kelly Clarkson herself is ready to 100% take all of the credit for it.

Gyllenhaal has been known to provide shock, awe, and tears in his best movies . But it would be a nice change of pace to see him venture into a feel-good movie with a lucky love interest by his side. Based on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show , the talk show host herself suggested to the Prisoners actor what his next project should be, and he’s not objecting.

Kelly Clarkson: "Newer rom-com, do it, come on."

Jake Gyllenhaal: "I'm so down for that."

It would be amazing to see Jake Gyllenhaal more lucky in the love department on screen. He’s had his share of good romances, like starring in one of the best Westerns of all time , Brokeback Mountain; the romantic dramedy Love & Other Drugs; and he gave one of 2017’s best performances in Stronger . But each of those movies had Gyllenhaal’s characters deal with a lot of heart-breaking hardships. It would be nice to see the Donnie Darko actor have a feel-good romance that’ll make us laugh and smile.

Kelly Clarkson ought to be hired as Jake Gyllenhaal’s future film collaborator, as we can thank her for the October Sky actor remaking the badass Patrick Swayze movie . After showing us a throwback clip of the time Gyllenhaal spoke to the American Idol winner about his time as a beach bouncer, he admitted she’s the true source of inspiration for the remake.

I just wanted you to know, I'm trying desperately to take credit for it like it was my choice. [...] And I tell a story about how the director offered me the part and blah, blah, blah, but, really, I went to him and I said, ‘Kelly Clarkson said. I was a beach bouncer when I was a kid. I wanna look for a movie where I can play a bouncer on the beach.’

So there you go! Kelly Clarkson put the idea in Jake Gyllenhaal’s head to relive his beach bouncer days on the small screen, and that’s exactly what he did. I guess that means we have her to credit for the insane reported numbers it gave Amazon , with 50 million subscribers watching it. Now if Gyllenhaal’s possible future rom-com can get numbers like that through streamers or the box office, you know the pop singer will want the props she deserves.

Just like we discovered Kelly Clarkson was the source of inspiration for Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House, he may have to recognize her again if his aspiring rom-com comes into being. In order to be up to date on Gyllenhaal’s upcoming projects, take a look at our 2024 movie releases . Hopefully, the rom-com he’s “down for” will turn up soon.