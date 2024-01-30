32 Of James Bond's Most Quotable Lines

007 isn’t just a man known for his slick trigger finger for her majesty, he’s also got his own way with words. As the James Bond movies have offered many quotable lines for fans to throw out at the right time, it’d be a shame not to celebrate that fact. So let’s take some time and discuss the lines that best sum up the wit and wisdom of Commander Bond.

“Bond. James Bond.” - Dr. No (1962)

Introducing himself to the world in the 1962 classic Dr. No, Sean Connery’s initial iteration of 007 dropped the perfect calling card. Introducing himself to Sylvia Trench (Eunice Gayson) over a game of Baccarat, and with his theme music playing during the said moment, James Bond made quite the first impression with his easily identifiable catchphrase.

“Red wine with fish. Well, that should have told me something.” - From Russia With Love (1963)

Even some of the best James Bond villains have those moments where Commander Bond has gotten the upper hand. In From Russia with Love, a prime example came out of our hero deducing that heavy Red Grant (Robert Shaw) was actually an agent for S.P.E.C.T.R.E., simply by paying attention to his drink order at dinner.

“Shaken, not stirred.” - Goldfinger (1964)

It’s the drink that 007 made famous, and supposedly for his own reasons. But while author Ian Fleming’s creation had become known for drinking this from day one, the first time we actually heard him order it came in 1964’s Goldfinger. The rest was well-mixed history.

“I think he got the point.” - Thunderball (1965)

The art of the one-liner is one James Bond has practiced for quite some time. And one of the best examples of that skill at work is in Thunderball, when a day on the beach with Domino (Claudine Auger/Nikki van der Zyl) sees our hero dispatching an enemy agent with a spear gun as sharp as his wit.

“Bon appetit.” - You Only Live Twice (1967)

What more is there to say when you feed a henchman trying to take you out to a pool of piranhas? Sean Connery delivers this line so brilliantly in You Only Live Twice, which almost hints at the even campier history of one-liners such as this coming in Roger Moore’s James Bond movies .

“We have all the time in the world.” - On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

One of the greatest upsets in the 007 franchise is how George Lazenby had only one James Bond movie. But the upside is that one film happens to be On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, quite possibly the most influential Bond adventure ever. This heartbreaking final line is part of the proof, to the point where its use in No Time To Die was appropriately devastating.

“Exceptionally fine shot.” - Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The ‘70s were the era of the punchline for 007. Even before Roger Moore would charmingly ham it up with his Commander Bond, the final official entry for Sean Connery’s James Bond began to prepare the world for a more humorous James. Setting up a punchline delivered by Marc Lawrence’s henchman in Diamonds are Forever, it’s admittedly a perfectly deadpan gag that (almost) kills.

“Well he always did have an inflated opinion of himself.” - Live And Let Die (1973)

While Roger Moore’s interpretation of James Bond was less cold-hearted and more devil may care, his legacy as a well-timed comedy machine will always be welcomed. Even in one of his most serious entries, 1973’s Live and Let Die, the then-freshman 007 actor started building that foundation early, and with great impact.

“There's a useful four letter word, and you're full of it.” - The Man With The Golden Gun (1975)

Deflating a villain’s ego is something that James Bond can call one of his great skills in trade. That said, James outdid himself in The Man with the Golden Gun, as he turns an intended toast of compliment from Francisco Scaramanga (Christopher Lee) into a doorway to slam the competition for being a hired killer.

“Keeping the British end up, sir.” - The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Double entendres became a stock in trade for Roger Moore’s 007, and The Spy Who Loved Me is arguably the best one from his arsenal. After finally cozying up to opposing agent Col. Anya Amasova (Barbara Bach), one of the Bond Women who were equal to 007 , the only explanation James had for his superiors was this short but sweet retort.

“His name’s Jaws. He kills people” - Moonraker (1979)

Reintroducing Richard Kiel’s iconic entry in the history of James Bond villains and henchmen , this bon mot from Moonraker had Roger Moore summing up his foe from The Spy Who Loved Me in six simple, but hilarious words. Delivering this line with a dry wit while preparing for hand-to-hand combat on a cable car very high up just seals the deal even further.

“He had no head for heights.” - For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Perhaps the most deadly serious Roger Moore James Bond movie, For Your Eyes Only still saw some room for well-placed instances of humor. Moore’s most cold-blooded moment, which saw 007 dispatching the villainous Loque (Michael Gothard) by pushing his car off a ledge, Sir Roger’s delivery walks a fine line between taunt and punchline; leaving us with a truly iconic scene.

“Fill ‘er up, please.” - Octopussy (1983)

Timing is everything, both for James Bond and Sir Roger Moore. After a daring pre-credits sequence that culminates in an impressive escape, thanks to a rather compact jet plane, we’re sent straight to Octopussy’s credits with a smile, and a polite request for fuel.

“Rest and recreation, my darling. The trip back from Siberia took a lot out of me.” - A View To A Kill (1985)

Moneypenny (Lois Maxwell) and James Bond historically have a flirtation that sees them bantering with only the most affectionate dialogue. A View to a Kill showed just that, when James’ return from the field saw the English spy referencing his business/pleasure cruise with a female agent, after retrieving an important microchip in the Russian ice.

“Whoever she was, I must have scared the living daylights out of her.” - The Living Daylights (1987)

As the 007 movies moved into the era of Timothy Dalton’s James Bond , the wit of the Roger Moore days didn’t simply fade away. Though The Living Daylights was one of the more grounded, Ian Fleming-influenced entries, Dalton still got to smile and crack a title-dropping gag that oozed that trademark Bond charm.

“Don’t you want to know why?” - License To Kill (1989)

While The Living Daylights was more of a traditional James Bond movie, License to Kill played itself as a grittier, more action-influenced picture. Timothy Dalton got to show a harder edge to the good Commander that directly connected to Daniel Craig’s 007; and this taunting question to the nefarious Sanchez (Robert Davi) set up a Bond villain death that’s still one of the best, and most brutal.

“No. For me.” - Goldeneye (1995)

If James Bond feels truly betrayed, the party on the other end better have a good excuse. Former spy turned villain Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean) learned that the hard way at the end of Goldeneye, right as he dared to ask his former best friend, “For England, James?” Pierce Brosnan’s 007 cemented himself in history with this answer, and the explosive finale that followed.

“You forgot the first rule of mass media, Elliot: give the people what they want!” - Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

There are admittedly two types of James Bond one-liners: cold-blooded retorts and sly, almost comical comebacks. And yet there are moments like when 007 prepared to end vicious media mogul Elliot Carver (Jonathan Pryce) in Tomorrow Never Dies when a healthy intersection arrives.

“I never miss.” - The World Is Not Enough (1999)

When taking his parting shot at surprise villain Elektra King (Sophie Marceau), the oil heiress made the mistake of presuming she was safe from 007, with a poor choice of last words: “You wouldn’t kill me. You’d miss me.” Cue The World Is Not Enough’s ice-cold takedown, which is still a legendary contribution to Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond .

“Time to face gravity.” - Die Another Day (2002)

Die Another Day will always be a silly, campy watch in the annals of Bond history. That doesn’t mean it’s without its moments though, as Gustav Graves (Toby Stephens) gets this sardonic wake-up call, right before being thrown out of a plane by James Bond himself. Some villains just walk right into these things.

“I’m sorry. That last hand nearly killed me.” - Casino Royale (2006)

The era of Daniel Craig’s James Bond was one of reinvention, as Casino Royale acted as a soft reboot to the saga. That didn’t mean everything was being revamped though, as while Martin Campbell’s second 007 directing gig was one of the leanest and meanest, Bond still had his cracking wit to dish out to enemies like Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen).

“I never left.” - Quantum of Solace (2008)

The relationship between M (Dame Judi Dench) and James Bond constantly feels like a tense family affair. But there are moments of tenderness, like when Quantum of Solace saw James avenge the death of Vesper Lynd (Eva Green). Welcoming him back into active service, the formerly rogue Bond dropped three words to show where his loyalties always lay.

“What makes you think this is my first time?” - Skyfall (2012)

For a moment in time, Skyfall’s interrogation between Raoul Silva and James Bond was almost cut. If that decision had held up, one of Daniel Craig’s best 007 lines would have gone with it. Thanks to producer Barbara Broccoli fighting to keep it , this entry in 00-history still lives, and it still hits with perfection each time it plays.

“Visionaries? Psychiatric wards are full of them.” - Spectre (2015)

James Bond teasing Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz) is basically a sport at this point. So when 2015’s Spectre finally revived Bond’s arch-nemesis, after a 007 rights battle that carried on for decades, seeing Daniel Craig mouth off against his reinvented foe was another tradition that was gladly welcomed back.

“Had to show someone your watch. Really blew their mind.” - No Time To Die (2021)

Normally, James Bond gets to make witty comments about his gadgets in the same room as Q (Ben Whishaw). No Time To Die broke that format, along with setting some other historical precedents, in a way that honored the past.

“That’s a Smith and Wesson. And you’ve had your six.” - Dr. No (1962)

Trying to get the drop on James Bond is like trying to outwit him in conversation. Professor Dent (Anthony Dawson) failed at both of these tasks, leading to Sean Connery taking him down after dropping this hard knowledge in Dr. No. Poor guy never had a shot.

“Shocking. Positively shocking.” - Goldfinger (1964)

A good 007 fight scene flows like dialogue. The action is well-paced and fierce, and when the moment calls for it, James Bond gets to lay down a one-liner that says it all. Goldfinger had this formula down to a tee, as a henchman zapped with a heat lamp in a bathtub gave Sean Connery this electrifying comeback.

“This never happened to the other feller.” - On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Introducing a new James Bond actor is a sacred moment, right down to the first time it happened in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. With a slight breaking of the fourth wall, George Lazenby’s first and only time out as 007 got off to a brutal but cheeky start.

“Alright. Keep your hair on.” - You Only Live Twice (1981)

James Bond and Blofeld are an iconic hero/villain pair in the movie world, with their frequent encounters allowing many insults to be hurled between them. While his appearance is technically an unofficial cameo in You Only Live Twice, Roger Moore got his chance to deliver his cutting humor with the series’ dastardly evil-doer.

“I’m more of a problem eliminator.” - License To Kill (1989)

With a tagline like “His bad side is a dangerous place to be.”, how could you not expect License To Kill to go this hard with its dialogue? Offering his services to the harsh Franz Sanchez (Robert Davi), in hopes of taking down his organization from the inside, Commander Bond provided this pretty solid job description in his defense.

“Life’s full of small challenges.” - The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Trying to defuse a nuclear bomb is tough enough as it is. But having to do so while rocketing through a pipeline, in close quarters with James Bond, was something that Dr. Christmas Jones (Denise Richards) actually did in The World is Not Enough. And in an odd way of encouragement, he provided this bit of wisdom when discussing the tense situation.

“I know.” - No Time To Die (2021)

The heartbreaking No Time To Die ending gave the world something it never thought it would see: the death of James Bond. Turning the moment into a truly tragic affair, Daniel Craig’s final words in character was this sorrowful sign-off with his beloved Madeleine (Léa Seydoux).

Whether it’s a withering rejoinder or a good-natured dose of cheek, James Bond will always be a quotable character that stands as a cinematic titan. So if you’re ever in need of momentary wisdom, take a moment and think of what Commander Bond would say.