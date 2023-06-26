As Jamie Foxx Continues To Recover From ‘Medical Complication,’ One Of His Former Co-Stars Has Provided An Update On His Health

Jamie Foxx has been a major topic of discussion these past several months, as many have been wondering about his health since he was hospitalized for a “medical complication” in May. Said episode occurred around the time he was filming his Netflix movie with Cameron Diaz. A flurry of rumors swirled about his condition in the aftermath, with some sources alleging that he’s doing fine and others claiming he’s in dire straits. Foxx’s loved ones have released occasional statements but have mostly kept news close to the vest. All the while, a number of the A-lister’s co-stars have been speaking out about what they’ve heard in regard to his health. One of the latest to do so is Porscha Coleman, who provided a positive update.

Porscha Coleman worked with the leading man on the short-lived Netflix sitcom, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. Given that connection, when ET caught up with the actress at the 2023 BET Awards, the news outlet asked if she’d heard anything from the Oscar winner. Coleman confirmed that she’s been in contact with his team and shared a bit of good news. At the same time, she also expressed disappointment with how assumptions regarding his condition have run through the news cycle thus far:

I've talked to people very close to Foxx, [he] is doing well. I hate that the media outlets kept running with the narrative of what was going on without having the proper information.

When Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, and their family released the initial statement in April, they noted that he was already “on his way to recovery.” They also asked for privacy as they continued to navigate through the situation. Foxx himself broke his silence in early May, simply saying through an Instagram post that he appreciated all of the love from the fans and was “feeling blessed.” Since then, his team has seemingly sought to set the record straight regarding rumors of his well-being. Over a month ago, for instance, Corinne dropped a hopeful update following reports that her father’s health was not improving.

The family stressed that “privacy” is something they desire at this time, and that doesn’t surprise Porscha Coleman. In her eyes, that matches up with what she knows of her friend and colleague. While laying out her reasoning, she also showed the Spider-Man alum some major love:

One thing about Jamie is that he's always valued his privacy. If you've noticed, Jamie Foxx has always been on the low. Even when it came to dating, Jamie's always been private, so it never surprised me. Once I heard the news, of course, I reached out, but how Foxx is doing it is how Foxx should be doing it. He's resting, he's well. And he's going to be back. Trust and believe.

She’s far from the only Hollywood star to speak out in support of Jamie Foxx. His They Cloned Tyrone co-stars, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, also wished him well amid their film’s premiere earlier this month. He also received a warm message from Tiffany Haddish , while Steve Harvey, Martin Lawrence and more have talked him up as well. All in all, it’s been incredibly heartwarming to see so many people uplift the star and his loved ones.

There’s no telling when the public might receive another official update on Jamie Foxx’s status. Until that happens though, what we can do is take a page out of Porscha Coleman’s book and send him some well wishes.