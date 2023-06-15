John Boyega And Teyonah Parris Shouted Out Jamie Foxx After They Cloned Tyrone Star Missed The Premiere Following Medical Incident

As Jamie Foxx continues to reportedly recover after being hospitalized for an undisclosed “medical condition” the premiere for his latest movie They Cloned Tyrone went on without him. Noticing his absence at the event for the upcoming Netflix movie his co-stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris shared their heartfelt messages about how much they loved working with him, and how they hope he's doing well.

The upcoming sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyone has Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris looking stylish and cool as this unlikely trio works to uncover a government cloning conspiracy. We may have to wait over a month until this 2023 movie release hits streaming, but the people of Miami Beach had the chance to see Juel Taylor’s directorial debut a bit early as it premiered at the American Black Film Festival. While attending the event, John Boyega spoke to ET about how he missed co-star Jamie Foxx, saying:

I wanted him to show up here but you know, I know he's dealing with what he's dealing with, and we just wish him all the best.

It’s a real shame that Jamie Foxx couldn’t make an appearance on the red carpet with his co-stars. I can imagine it must have felt a bit odd without him there.

While nothing has been said officially about what medical condition this talented actor is battling, rumors have been swirling, that those close to him have had to publically dismiss. For example, one person alleged that the actor was reportedly left “partially paralyzed and blind” after being forced to take the COVID-19 vaccine. His rep has said these rumors are “completely inaccurate.”

Social media users also experienced a scare when RapTV posted that the Ray star’s loved ones have been “preparing for the worst.” That post has since been deleted as Foxx’s daughter provided a hopeful post that her dad has been out of the hospital for weeks and was even playing pickleball.

Another They Cloned Tyrone co-star who thought about Jamie Foxx during the premiere was Teyonah Parris. She also spoke to ET about the powerful impact he had on the cast and crew of their movie, and she wished him the best in his recovery, saying:

We had so much fun and he's just such a lively person and he brings such an energy to the set. We would never work, we all just had fun laughing and partying. I wish Jamie all the recovery and healing. He's just so amazing. It was just such an honor to work with him. He's so generous as an actor and as a human, along with John. I got lucky to be able to work with such dope men on this project, and dope men of color, that it was just so much fun.

Juel Taylor also made sure to talk about Foxx during the premiere, saying that he felt that the Oscar winner gave a lot in his performance, and he continues to think and pray for him. As for the status of the 55-year-old actor’s health now, a new report said Foxx was learning to walk again as he’s reportedly in Chicago at one of the top physical rehabilitation centers that specialize in stroke, brain, and spinal cord injuries.

While the Django Unchained actor heals, his ongoing projects Back in Action and the Beat Shazam have resumed production without him. Foxx gave Nick Cannon his blessing to take over as host for Beat Shazam while he’s recuperating. While it appears that the They Cloned Tyrone star is battling something serious, it looks like he has a lot of love from his co-stars and family that should help keep his spirits up.