Jamie Lee Curtis Claps Back After Paparazzi Photos Of Freakier Friday Show Up Online

The power of nostalgia in Hollywood is very real, with plenty of audiences wanting to go back to a simple time. We've seen countless long-awaited sequels arrive in theaters and streaming with services like a Disney+ subscription, including the highly anticipated Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday. Fans are excited to see this story continued decades later, and Jamie Lee Curtis recently clapped back after paparazzi photos with Lindsay Lohan from the set made their way online. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Freakier Friday is limited thus far, but both of the franchise's stars will be reprising their roles. Jamie Lee Curtis recently celebrated wrapping the movie, but there have been some speed bumps along the way. Namely paparazzi photos that showed she and Lohan surfing. The Oscar-winning actress took to her Instagram to share her feelings about the leak, saying:

OK. Because other outlets have posted it, I am going to take advantage of the intrusion of a paparazzi picture into the creative process of filmmaking. We have tried so hard to keep our story a secret and private until it's time for release but once in a while an image comes out, and it doesn't tell you anything about the story or about what's going on with the characters but it does show the joy and fun that we had making #FREAKIERFRIDAY and we know it will be the experience that you will have in the theaters next year.

Talk about perspective. Curtis shared her disapproval over paparazzi photos from the Freakier Friday set to her 5.8 million followers on Instagram. While she made it clear that she doesn't appreciate the photos leaking when those involved tried so hard to keep the upcoming Disney movie's secrets, there was a silver lining. Namely that the images show how much fun she and Lindsay Lohan had reuniting on screen for the sequel.

Later in that same post, Curtis confirmed a key detail about the movie: Freakier Friday is going to be heading to theaters. Some folks assumed that the project might get a streaming release on Disney+, but it sounds like Disney has committed to bringing it to the big screen. As the Bear actress put it:

Yes, you heard me… The theaters. The place we all go and enjoy a shared experience in the dark while munching popcorn and candy and laughing together and sometimes crying together. Until then.......

Honestly, sign me up. Jamie Lee Curtis has been on a roll lately, including her Oscar winning performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once and starring in Blumhouse's Halloween trilogy. And rather than putting Freakier Friday straight to homes, instead the House of Mouse is reportedly putting the comedy sequel in theaters.

Lindsay Lohan's been in the midst of a professional comeback, including movies like Irish Wish and Falling For Christmas (which are both streaming with a Netflix subscription). And while Lohan had a cameo in Mean Girls, Freakier Friday will be a more significant return to the big screen.

Freakier Friday is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in 2025. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movie next year.