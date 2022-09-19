Jamie Lee Curtis’ Latest Halloween Ends Image Has Me Concerned For Laurie Strode

The horror genre was built on long-running franchises, each with their own iconic villain. One of the best horror movies of all time is John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween, with the property returning to theaters with the massively successful 2018 sequel . The current trilogy will wrap up with Halloween Ends, and Jamie Lee Curtis’ latest image has me concerned for Laurie Strode.

Jamie Lee Curtis has had a wildly successful career, but her name is perhaps most commonly associated with Halloween’s Laurie Strode. The upcoming threequel Ends is expected to be her final appearance as the franchise’s final girl, which certainly adds to the stakes of that slasher. The Knives Out actress has been sharing new glimpses of the mysterious movie on Instagram , and the latest doesn’t look encouraging for our dear Laurie. Check it out below,

Is anyone else nervous? While there’s no context for this image, it looks like Laurie Strode might have learned something truly upsetting. Perhaps it’s the news of Michael resurfacing after these years. Or maybe even the identity of one of his upcoming victims . It’s unclear, but luckily there are just a few more weeks until our questions will be answered thanks to Halloween Ends’ upcoming release.

The above image shows Laurie Strode as we’ll see her in Halloween Ends. The movie’s time jump will allow for Jamie Lee Curtis’ character to change and grow, as we can see in her sweet new hairdo. Curtis also recently revealed that the threequel shows Laurie actually moving on from her obsession with Michael Myers … at least until The Boogeyman shows back up. And as such, we should see different sides to the iconic scream queen.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ caption reads “what has she seen?” which is definitely the first question upon seeing this intriguing new look at Halloween Ends. The contents of the upcoming movie are largely being kept under wraps, despite its release in theaters and streaming on Peacock fast approaching. As a reminder, you can check out the first cryptic trailer for the movie below, although don’t expect to glean much about its plot from the limited footage.

While this trailer for Halloween Ends no doubt helped buoy excitement for moviegoers, it didn’t actually reveal much about its contents. Laurie and her granddaughter Allyson don’t have any scenes together, and Real Housewives icon Kyle Richards is absent completely . Hopefully this means that director David Gordon Green and company have plenty of twists and turns coming our way in the highly anticipated slasher. Considering his love for the franchise, especially John Carpenter's original, smart money says that'll be exactly what will occur.