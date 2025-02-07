Jamie Lee Curtis Just Shared A Message I Think Everyone Can Relate To This Weekend And TGIF

Jamie Lee Curtis certainly had a busy schedule last year having an A+ time filming Borderlands with the cast and filming with Pamela Anderson in The Last Showgirl. However, she still makes sure to look out for her fans to ensure they’re in feel-good spirits. As we enter into the weekend and TGIF time, the Oscar-winning actress just shared a message I think we all can relate to right now.

After a long week of work stress, financial hurdles, or other life challenges, the weekend is a great time to wind down and chill. Leave it to Jamie Lee Curtis to give us a gentle reminder of that on Instagram as her latest (literal) fashion statement sends a message we can all relate to on TGIF Day:

That’s the perfect T-shirt to proudly flaunt on a Friday! It’s natural to want to solve all of our problems within the course of a day or shorter. But some problems are too big to have the solutions for in an instant. As Jamie Lee Curtis reminds us, we need to take everything “one freaking day at a time!” And, she’s probably right about that. We need to control what we can at the moment and leave the rest for another day.

It's truly remarkable for Jamie Lee Curtis to feel sympathy for those who need a mental health pick-me-up. After all, she’s done a great job breaking the stigma of mental health by portraying characters with challenges in that area. For Halloween Kills, the Golden Globe winner said that the Blumhouse movie was important compared to previous sequels in addressing women’s trauma and being able to voice it. Considering her character Laurie Strode spent a good portion of her life protecting herself from a masked killer, she has every right to feel trauma. Fortunately, each movie has shown her gradually taking back her strength.

Jamie Lee Curtis also spectacularly portrayed Carmy’s mom in the wild Christmas episode of The Bear who struggled with alcoholism and borderline personality disorder. She flawlessly captured the chaos and unpredictability that mental health conditions can bring to a family. By portraying these characters, the Trading Places actress sheds light on the complexities of mental health disorders and the need for resilience.

Speaking of TGIF, you can’t think of Friday without Jamie Lee Curtis’ 2025 movie release of Freakier Friday . No longer in the talking stages, the first Friday of filming the anticipated sequel was back in June of last year with its final week that August. What we know about the plot so far is that Lindsay Lohan will be returning as Anna who has a teenage daughter of her own with a soon-to-be stepdaughter. With the merging of the two families not going so smoothly, you can expect some body-switching to happen all over again. We’ll be seeing Chad Michael Murray and more OGs returning like Pinkslip bandmates, Mark Harmon, Stephen Tobolowsky, and more. This is the Disney movie reunion we’re all incredibly psyched for.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ relatable message of being “gentle” and taking “one freaking day at a time” is something we all need to hear. As chaotic as life may be, we all need to use the weekend and TGIF to check in with ourselves, take a breather, and live in the moment. Our Friday this summer is going to get a whole lot more interesting as Freakier Friday hits theaters on August 8th. Until then, you can watch the first movie on your Disney+ subscription .