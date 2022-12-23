Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless While Working On His Vintage Motorcycle In Malibu, Sadly Didn’t Wear That Cheeky Malo

When he’s not protecting the seven seas as Aquaman, accompanying a little girl on the adventure of her little dreams as Slumberland’s Flip or navigating a post-apocalyptic landscape blind as See’s Baba Voss (to name just a few projects), Jason Momoa is frequently collecting attention for being shirtless. It’s no different ahead of Christmas, as the Game of Thrones actor was recently spotted going sans top while working on his vintage motorcycle in Malibu. This time though, he unfortunately wasn’t rocking that cheeky malo.

Jason Momoa was photographed by The Daily Mail fixing up his motorcycle with nothing but a pair of black shorts, while his hair was tied in a ponytail. Needless to say this would be enough to get plenty of Momoa fans excited. However, for those who don’t understand the earlier malo reference, in November, shortly after he showed off his butt during a fishing trip, Momoa appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing the traditional Hawaiian garb that he’s been donning both while working on his upcoming Apple TV+ series Chief of War and in his free time when possible. Days after that talk show appearance, Momoa once again got cheeky (see what I’ve been doing?) by posting new pictures and videos of him and his “new bro” Gordon showing off the malo look, and by extension providing a peek of their “sun and moon.”

No doubt many Jason Momoa fans would have been delighted to see him fixing up his motorcycle in a malo, but getting another look at him shirtless is nothing to sneeze at. This latest Momoa sighting follows after it was reported that the actor and his ex-wife Lisa Bonet are “spending some time together” during the holiday season, though just as friends. Momoa also took some time out earlier this month to explain all of his tattoos, including sharing how long the one on his head took to apply.

As far as his professional endeavors go, Jason Momoa has been keeping busy lately working on the aforementioned Chief of War, although some Hawaii locals aren’t happy with the production. This will be Momoa’s first TV follow-up to See, which concluded its three-season run in October. This year also saw Momoa cameoing as Aquaman alongside Ezra Miller’s Flash in the Peacemaker Season 1 finale.

Film-wise, following his appearance in Netflix’s Slumberland, Jason Momoa will next be seen playing the villainous Dante in Fast X, the penultimate entry in the main Fast & Furious film series. By the end of next year, Momoa will also be back in action as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, one of the four upcoming DC movies in 2023. Looking further ahead into the future, it was revealed that Momoa will re-team with Fast X costar John Cena for a comedy movie.

CinemaBlend will continue sharing the latest and greatest news about Jason Momoa, but until that next update comes in, catch up to speed on the slated 2023 movie releases.