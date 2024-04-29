Jason Momoa Is Super Into Lower Body Workouts Right Now For A Role -- But He Admits He's One Of Those Dudes Who Skips Leg Day A Lot

All it takes is watching Jason Momoa in his most badass roles to know those muscles didn’t just magically appear. Through his dedicated training routine, the Hawaiian actor knows what he needs to do to look superhero ripped whether he’s portraying DC’s Aquaman or part of the cast of Minecraft . While the actor admits he’s very into lower-body workouts for his roles, he’s also a dude who skips Leg Day a lot.

Jason Momoa never hides his abs and muscles in his iconic roles like Aquaman, Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo, and Fast X’s Dante Reyes. When speaking to GQ about his fitness routine, Momoa explained how often he keeps up with his lifting.

When it comes to lifting, it just depends on the role that I'm working on. For example, right now, my guy is a bit of a—I don’t want to give too much away—but he’s definitely not in shape, so there’s not a lot of lifting going on.

I’m assuming the role Jason Momoa is referring to is the Guinness ad he co-directed, co-wrote, and starred in. After all, the hilarious ad absolutely shows the Justice League actor’s ripped arms, but he just plays an average Joe in the commercial. While he did a lot of running around in the ad, it’s true that he didn’t need to be in extreme shape to pull it off. As Momoa admitted his love of chugging Guinness helped his infamous Aquaman shirtless look, it’s bound to happen he’d take part in a Guinness commercial. Additionally, he's got an upcoming movie The Wrecking Crew to get into shape for.

Jason Momoa may skip Leg Day if the role doesn’t require swole lower limbs, but leg maintenance still matters to the fit actor. Not only does a superhero actor’s upper body need to be in shape, but their lower body needs some fitness attention too. The admittedly 260 lb. actor continued to talk about the importance of maintaining leg fitness.

But, I am maintaining my legs, which I never used to do because I love climbing, and I’m already 230 to 240 pounds without adding weight onto my legs. When I lift for my legs, I go up to 250 to 260 pounds, so I'm kind of fucked, and am not able to climb anymore, but I feel great. When I’m doing my legs, my whole body feels better, and it just kind of maintains everything.

It’s very good that Jason Momoa is continuing to work out his legs even if it could lead to a pause in his climbing schedule. And we all know about the insane rock-climbing Momoa would do to prep for Aquaman 2. He said his maintenance workouts involve an 88-pound and a 106-pound kettlebell he'd swing, do squats with, and deadlifts.

If Jason Momoa's whole body feels better working every part of his body, that’s how you know the talented actor is doing something right. As of March, the Frontier actor knows he’s got a “dad bod” now , but I’m sure his upcoming roles will get him back in the fitness swing again.

The Stargate Atlantis actor may skip Leg Day from time to time if the role doesn’t require it, but he still works out every part of his body to ensure that all of his limbs are in great shape. It shows real dedication to do everything you can to be fit for your roles and maintain a healthy body outside of work. Take a look at our 2024 movie releases for the latest films coming to theaters and streaming.