Jason Momoa Admits He Weighs 260 Lbs And The Game Of Thrones Horses Wouldn’t Like It Much

Jason Momoa is an actor who has been open about disliking traditional workouts. While his peers at DC and Marvel try wild diet and fitness routines, he’s enjoyed exercise he has felt he can consistently stick with, like rock climbing to prep for Aquaman 2, though he’ll pick up cardio and weight training if a role requires it. Still, he says it’s probably a good thing he doesn’t have to channel his Khal Drogo Game of Thrones days and jump on a horse right now.

In the past, Jason Momoa has admitted he enjoys pizza and steak when prepping for roles, noting that while some guys are “genetically ripped and have abs," but that’s never been his modus operandi. He admitted to Extra he’s not at his most svelte right now, and while he seems nonplussed about it, he says the GOT horses would definitely not be happy.

I'd way rather be on [carousel horses]. These horses, they listen... I mean, right now I'm 260. Would you want me on your back? The horses, they don't want me on them. They're just like, 'No, get off of me.' So they like to buck me off.

Granted, from context clues Momoa seems to be indicating he's put on a little weight since he was filming Game of Thrones with his pal and onscreen wifey Emilia Clarke. That's interesting, because when he was filming the HBO series he actually had to bulk up a bit. In fact, that aforementioned pizza noted previously in the story was eaten to prepare for filming because he was deemed to "small" to play Khal Drogo at the time.

He's kept up a commitment to eating food he loved recently too. He's opened up about his diet and exercise regimen while Fast X was filming , and he’s admitted the press tour for that movie (which partially happened in Italy) featured a lot of pasta. During that time, the Internet was briefly obsessed with Jason Momoa’s dad bod , and he recently admitted that eating a ton was an Aquaman 2 filming strategy, too. He mostly only kept tabs on his weight so he could fit and move in his DC suit, saying the fitness wasn't "for vanity."

The actor's a big foodie, as he also noted in this interview:

I'm a big boy... Hey man, I love pasta. It makes you happy. Pasta and beer.

The good news is that Jason Momoa's career is at a point where he doesn't necessarily need to be that guy with a 6-pack, or even a 4-pack. With Aquaman probably ending as upcoming DC movies make a big shift, Momoa's started taking more outside-the-box roles. I think Fast X was the perfect example of how his career has taken a turn into more interesting characters as time has gone on.

Fans are still talking about the corpse nail painting scene in Fast X for example, and the actor has interesting flicks including Animal Friends with Ryan Reynolds reportedly coming up. We'll keep you posted regarding what he signs on for next, but I think we can safely expect that whatever he takes won't be a vanity role.