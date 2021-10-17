Jason Momoa Shows Off The Insane Rock-Climbing Routine He Used To Prep For Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 is shaping up to be a sequel to be reckoned with, as Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, and director James Wan are poised to build on their first film. Momoa has teased the action and comedy in the highly-anticipated sequel, remarking on the lessons learned from the first movie, which have resulted in what should be an even better experience this time around. But it didn't come easy. Momoa has to do a lot to get ready for his role, and recently shared the insane rock climbing routine he used to prepare for Aquaman 2.

Playing Aquaman requires Jason Momoa to get into superhero shape and maintain that physique throughout months of filming. It can be challenging and probably can get a bit repetitive, which is why adding fun and extremely difficult things to your regime is a good idea, and Momoa indeed abides by that train of thought. Momoa has posted a behind-the-scenes look o of his rock-climbing routine on his YouTube channel , and it looks insane but also a lot of fun. Check it out:

Rock climbing is already hard and very physically demanding, and Jason Momoa is a big guy (at an alleged 6 feet 4 inches tall and over 200 pounds), so seeing him scale walls as he does at his size is insane. Rock climbing involves the entire body, which is one of the reasons why Momoa probably uses it as a way to stay in shape as a part of his workout routine, and it looks like it’s really fun.

Another reason? He's also previously said he doesn't enjoy more traditional ways of gaining bulk, like lifting weights. Whatever he's doing is working, as Momoa looks like he is in even better condition for Aquaman 2.

So far, we know quite a bit about Aquaman 2. The movie will feature the return of one of the coolest characters from the first film, played by iconic action star Dolph Lundgren. Those involved have been hyping up the sequel as an even more impressive film than the first, and that includes adding a classic DC villain and some key recasting.

In addition, Jason Momoa will be in some new armor in the Aquaman sequel, and it looks excellent. Rock climbing has done wonders for the superstar as he continues to carve out an incredible run of movies with more on the list to come.

Jason Momoa has also recently been posting behind-the-scenes looks at his other giant movie, Dune, which comes out October 22nd. He posted himself preparing for a big fight scene in the film and shouting out his Game of Thrones co-star before jumping into action and his first reaction to stepping foot on the set of Dune, which involved an f-bomb. Hopefully, as Aquaman 2 continues to move forward, we get more peeks behind the curtain on that film as well.