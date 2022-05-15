Jason Momoa Reportedly Dating After Lisa Bonet Split After Being Seen On Red Carpet Last Month

As Jason Momoa continues to reach new career heights in the Hollywood landscape, the actor is also experiencing a number of changes in his personal life. Earlier this year, he and wife Lisa Bonet announced that they’d decided to divorce after being married for less than five years (and being together for over a decade). Rumors have since swirled around the stars, with the latest buzz involving who Momoa may or may not be dating now. While one recent report turned out to be false, sources have now linked him to another actress, after he was seen on the red carpet last month.

Back in March, reports alleged that Jason Momoa was seeing fellow Hollywood action star Kate Beckinsale. During Vanity Fair’s 2022 Oscars Afterparty, Momoa was spotted giving her his jacket, though the Aquaman star shot down the claims, asserting that she’s only a friend. Now, a source for People reports that the highly sought-after actor is dating Eiza González. This news arrives after Momoa was present at the red carpet premiere of her latest movie, Ambulance, in April:

It’s worth noting that the pair didn’t actually walk the red carpet together, as Eiza González was making the rounds with her collaborators during the event. This included director Michael Bay and her co-star, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II:

While neither star has confirmed nor denied the purported relationship, sources allege that the two are getting along well. And reportedly, the newest member of the Fast and Furious family is enjoying this time in his life:

They are dating. He cares about her. He's in a great place, working on Fast X. He's quite busy and he's in a good place.

Another source adds that things between the two aren’t “serious” at this point. If anything, they’re allegedly just relishing the time they can spend together. While this should all be taken with a grain of salt, it would theoretically make sense that the A-list leading man wouldn’t want to jump into a new relationship so soon after ending his marriage.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet confirmed their divorce back in January through a lengthy social media post. While a specific reason for the split was not given, some reports have claimed that Momoa’s increasing success in Hollywood may have been a contributing factor. Rumors of a reconciliation soon began to crop up, after which Momoa asked for “privacy” for himself and his and Bonet’s kids during this time. While the actor has since confirmed that the split is legit , he still hasn’t hesitated to support his extended family. Over the past few months, he’s praised stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz for her work in The Batman and lauded her for her SNL debut .

Only time will tell whether Jason Momoa and Eiza González are actually an item but, if they are, they could become one of Hollywood’s hottest pairs. Regardless of who he may or may not be dating though, it’s clear that Momoa’s top priority during this period of transition is his family.