After Reconciliation Rumors, Jason Momoa Opens Up About Separation and Asks For 'Privacy' In New Post With The Kids

Being a famous actor is a dream for many, but there are definitely some downsides to having this type of notoriety. This is particularly true when it comes to celebrity couples, and the fallout from very public breakups. Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are going through such an ordeal right now, making headlines for their split . And after reconciliation rumors, Momoa opens up about the separation, and asks for privacy in a new post.

While they were together, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were definitely #CoupleGoals. On top of being talented and gorgeous stars, they also blended their family in a way that fans really responded to. But now that the split is happening, Momoa is asking for continued privacy– even if there are already rumors about the former pair reuniting. As the Game of Thrones alum shared on social media,

Well, there you have it. Despite any rumors to the contrary, it looks like Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are indeed still separated. And while the Aquaman actor is known for being a hulking physical presence, that doesn’t mean he’s without vulnerability. Case in point: asking the public for continued privacy as the separation with Lisa Bonet continues.

The above post comes to us from the personal Instagram account of Jason Momoa. The image is from the premiere of The Batman, which he attended to support former step daughter Zoë Kravitz. Since he attended alongside their children, some fans thought that perhaps a reconciliation was happening. But now Momoa has set the record straight, and thanked the public for giving them some privacy regarding the situation.

In addition to making this confirmation, Jason Momoa also took the time to congratulate Zoë Kravitz for her role as Catwoman in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. He seems to have a great relationship with the Big Little Lies star, regardless of his split with Lisa Bonet. Momoa has been one of Kravitz’ biggest cheerleaders in relation to the DC movie, and smart money says this won’t stop anytime soon.

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa began dating back in 2005, so the public has been shipping the former couple for well over a decade. They didn’t marry until 2017, but formed a family unit and had two children prior to exchanging vows. The public was particularly taken with the sweet friendship shared between Momoa and Bonet’s ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. All of this has resulted in a number of headlines about the split making their way online.

Clearly Jason Momoa and Zoë Kravitz have a great relationship, and now they have another thing in common: major roles as DC characters. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that Catwoman and Aquaman will ever share the screen in an upcoming DC movie. After all, The Batman is set outside of the main DC Extended Universe.