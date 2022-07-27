Jason Momoa Still Touting His Love For Motorcycles After His Accident Earlier This Week

Jason Momoa may be a badass, as well as play many of them in upcoming movies , but the man’s still human. One wouldn’t blame him for shying away from his love of motorcycles in recent days, especially when a fellow rider crashed into Momoa’s muscle car during a recent accident. However, it doesn’t look like that’s the case, as the Aquaman 2 star is still touting his love for motorcycles through a recent promotional campaign.

Admittedly, this isn’t an ad for motorcycles outright. Popping up on Jason Momoa’s Instagram stories, as well as his feed of posts, the bike enthusiast was shown plugging the Harley Davidson brand’s new line of sunglasses. Here’s the actor, aptly enough promoting “The Jason Momoa Collection” of eyewear, with some kind words about what this brand represents to him:

This is the second collection that sees the recently wrapped Fast X villain collaborating with the legends of American motorcycles, this pair of sunglasses has Jason Momoa written all over it. More than likely planned and shot well ahead of this unfortunate accident, Momoa’s advertisement being shared on the actor’s social media does indicate that he’s still very much a supporter of the motorcycle rider community.

Another coincidence is the fact that “The Jason Momoa Collection” of sunglasses look like they could protect a rider’s vision on the road, potentially preventing more accidents along the way. Sporting a dark shaded tortoise shell coloring, Momoa is seen both wearing reflective and non-reflective lenses, which can come in handy for bikers and non-bikers alike.

Loyal fans of the actor will also be pleased to know that you have your choice of “Smiling Jason Momoa,” “Brooding Jason Momoa,” and a third option that really pulls this campaign together. The man himself provided all of these choice snapshots on his Instagram Stories, with one standout definitely proving Momoa is at home with these shades. Check him out as he wears the sunglasses while riding a motorcycle himself:

Sunglasses have always been a wardrobe staple for bikers, and anyone who wants to look cool while protecting their eyesight. Jason Momoa’s promotion of both may have seemed to arrive at an interesting time, but it also feels fitting when you consider the product being sold. Either way, we wish a speedy recovery for the biker that was involved in the accident, while also expressing anticipation for Momoa’s latest eyewear to hit the streets.