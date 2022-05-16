Jason Momoa Wrapped Fast X In Rome, And His Adventures Included Sistine Chapel Apology, Hells Angels And More

Jason Momoa has been riding high as of late. The fan-favorite actor has been cast in the highly anticipated Fast X , has been working in Rome as a result of the gig and is even reportedly dating Eiza González after his split from Lisa Bonet . Momoa wrapped filming in Italy on the latest Fast and Furious entry this past weekend, and it seems like his time in the European country was more than eventful. His international adventures included a variety of things, from a Sistine Chapel apology to the Hells Angels.

The Fast & Furious franchise has taken audiences (and its cast and crew) to some very interesting and beautiful locales, and Italy is certainly a cinematically appealing destination. Jason Momoa marked the end of his time in the country by posting a message to his Instagram stories, which you can see down below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Making an FF movie is no small endeavor, so anyone involved in a production would surely relish some downtime. And given just how famous and architecturally remarkable the Sistine Chapel is, it’s more than understandable that the Aquaman alum would want to visit when he wasn’t filming. About a week ago, the star took to Instagram to share photos and video of his time in the religious location.

However, Jason Momoa would later receive backlash from fans, who stated that photography of any kind is not allowed in the chapel. He later posted a video to Instagram , during which he was working out in the gym. After putting the weights down, he expressed gratitude to Universal Pictures and Vin Diesel for adding him to the Fast & Furious family . He then addressed his trip to the Sistine Chapel with some honest thoughts:

It's my last day in Rome, and I just love you and Italy [...] If you ever thought I disrespected your culture, that wasn't my intention. I came here around 19 or 20 to really experience the Sistine Chapel and come to the Vatican and The Pieta is one of my favorite. Now that I can I gave a wonderful donation to bring my friends and crew because we only had a few days off.

Of course, because he’s an A-list star, the actor’s presence didn’t go unnoticed by fellow tourists. As he further explained, bystanders were eager to get some snapshots with him but, before obliging them, he made sure to get it cleared:

I found people really wanted to take photos with me. I was very respectful and I asked for permission for what I thought would be okay. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone's culture. So if I did, I apologize.

Fans weren’t the only ones who took notice of Jason Momoa, as plenty of paparazzi also turned their attention to him. With that, he got the Hells Angels to hang out with him. I don’t know about any of you but, if I saw Momoa and members of the legendary motorcycle club hanging out together, I’d be far too intimidated to walk up to them, let alone ask for a photo. While in the country, Momoa was candid about “the problems” he experienced with public encounters. As a result, he even had to don a ridiculous scarf so that he could (unsuccessfully) get around unnoticed. But hey, you have to do what you have to do, right?

Nevertheless, it’s good to see that he appreciated his time in Italy overall and the opportunity to star in a Fast & Furious movie. Here’s to many more international adventures and cool acting gigs for the star!