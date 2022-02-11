Chris Pratt Posted The First Jurassic World Dominion Trailer, And Of Course Katherine Schwarzenegger Had A Cute Response

Who’s ready to return to the Jurassic Park film series? It’s been a longer wait for Jurassic World Dominion than initially expected, but the sixth entry in this cinematic franchise is on track to finally premiere in theaters this June, and the first Dominion trailer premiered yesterday. Naturally Chris Pratt, one of the movie’s main stars, shared the trailer once it was online, and his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, had a cute response to it.

The Jurassic World Dominion trailer opens with Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady riding a horse and chasing a pack of Parasaurolophus with two other individuals. In the comments section of the trailer post Pratt shared on Instagram, Katherine Schwarzenegger was enamored with her husband being atop a horse, saying:

Ride that horse hunny go! 🔥😍

This is just one of the many moments in the first Jurassic World Dominion trailer that highlights Chris Pratt’s character, with others including him and DeWanda Wise’s Kayla getting ready to face off against a feathered prehistoric opponent, as well as Owen Grady riding a motorcycle to flee from some Atrociraptors. But for Katherine Schwarzenegger, it was seeing her husband riding a horse after some dinosaurs that really caught her eye. Schwarzenegger has also been present on social media lately sharing some adorable photos of her and Pratt’s daughter. She also announced last December that they have a second child together on the way (Pratt’s third overall).

Katherine Schwarzenegger wasn’t the recognizable person who commented on Chris Pratt’s post either. Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis opposite Pratt’s Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, said the following:

Epic!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍

Along with Chris Pratt and some scenes featuring his Jurassic World film series costar Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing, Jurassic World Dominion trailer also gave us our first looks at the original Jurassic trio returning, i.e. Sam Neill’s Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm and Laura Dern’s Ellie Sattler. This is the first time these three have been together since the movie that started it all in 1993, and unlike Goldblum’s cameo in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, they’ll play integral roles in Dominion’s story.

Other familiar faces returning for Jurassic World Dominion include BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Isabella Sermon as Maisie Lockwood, and Omar Sy as Barry Sembène. Dominion’s newcomers include Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze and Dichen Lachman, as well as Campbell Scott taking over the role of Lewis Dodgson from Cameron Thor. If you’re looking to rewatch the Dominion trailer or have made it this far and haven’t actually seen it yet, the preview is available below.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael, Jurassic World Dominion rampages into theaters on June 10. It’s one of the many 2022 movie releases that’s expected to make a splash, and if that won’t deliver enough Chris Pratt for you this year, he’s also reprising Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder and voicing Mario for the animated Super Mario Bros. movie.