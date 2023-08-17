Jenna Ortega And Jennifer Garner Reunited For The Most Wholesome Ad, And Now I Need Them To Be In Another Movie Together

On-screen mother-daughter-duo Jenna Ortega and Jennifer Garner have been reunited! After starring in the 2021 family comedy Yes Day, the two got back together to film the most wholesome ad for Neutrogena. Now, I desperately need these beloved actresses to make another movie together as soon as possible.

Jennifer Garner posted an adorable video of Jenna Ortega wiping her hand over the camera to reveal her Yes Day mom on Instagram . The two actresses then smiled and shared a sweet hug, and it made me so happy. What made this little Neutrogena ad even better was the fact that these two really look like they could be related. With their matching short brown haircuts and coordinated outfits, it really highlights their resemblances, check it out:

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) A photo posted by on

Along with the video, the 13 Going on 30 star also posted an adorable image of her and Ortega holding the product they’re promoting. Overall, this cute campaign made me remember that they have worked together before, and it immediately made me think about how these two really need to work together again.

Back in 2021, after Garner had to say no to her kids a lot during the pandemic, she took on Yes Day. The movie is about parents who allow their kids to do anything they want – within reason – and Ortega plays the oldest of the three youngsters. While Yes Day didn’t receive the best reactions , it’s still a cute movie made for families, and worth using your Netflix subscription to check out.

Since the release of this movie, Jenna Ortega has become a household name because of Wednesday and Scream, and she’s become known for her darker roles and ability to scream perfectly and deadpan even better. Considering this, I think it’d be fun to see Jennifer Garner step into a whole new genre and take on a role in a horror movie or show up in Wednesday Season 2 as a long-lost relative of the Addams Family.

Although, because of projects like Yes Day, we also know Ortega is capable of taking on light-hearted roles. So, maybe, this duo could do a rom-com or comedy that’s akin to Garner’s classic 13 Going On 30. It could also be fun to see them take on a drama, like The Last Thing He Told Me, which is The Adam Project star’s latest series on the 2023 TV schedule . Both are incredible dramatic actresses, so seeing them in a mystery like the Apple TV+ show would also be amazing.

Honestly, these two ladies could take on any project and I’d be down to watch it. As the ad above proves, Garner and Ortega have irresistible chemistry, and they make for a perfect duo.