Jennifer Garner Opens Up About How Reese Witherspoon Showed Support During A ‘Very Hard’ Moment In Her Life And More
There's nothing like having good friends.
Celebrity friendships are certainly beautiful, and Reese Witherspoon would know that better than most. She’s amassed a pretty impressive friend group over the years that includes major names like Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston and Mindy Kaling, who’s currently working with her as a writer on Legally Blonde 3. Among that clique is also Jennifer Garner, who’s known Witherspoon for some time now. The two have always seemed close, and Garner’s latest comments add credibility to that assumption. Per the fan-favorite actress, Witherspoon showed her support during a “very hard” time in her life.
This weekend, Jennifer Garner took part in a panel discussion at the first-ever Inaugural Shine On Event held by Hello Sunshine, which is the production company Reese Witherspoon founded. Both Garner and Witherspoon were joined on the dais by Mindy Kaling, and the two reportedly discussed a number of topics. At some point during the conversation, the 13 Going on 30 icon showered some praise on Witherspoon. While she didn’t get specific about the actual ordeal, she noted that the Oscar winner was a true friend at the time:
There truly are few feelings that can match the ones you get when you know you have good friends by your side. We may not be able to speak to the actual logistics of the situation, but something that’s for sure is that dance cardio can be a great way to make someone feel good. Also, kudos to the Morning Show star for pushing through it, even with an injured foot. Later during the panel (which was attended by People), Jennifer Garner also discussed how her good buddy provided wisdom when it came matters related to parenting:
Of course, Reese Witherspoon is also well-versed in the ways of Hollywood, as she’s been in the business for decades now. She’s more than made an impact, not only through her work as an actor but as a businesswoman as well. Witherspoon, who many believed became a billionaire after a portion of Hello Sunshine was sold in 2021, has made tremendous strides with the company. One such way she’s done so is by having female inclusion behind the scenes of projects like Little Fires Everywhere and Where the Crawdads Sing. The Elektra icon led one of the company’s latest productions, miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, went on to emphasize just how collaborative Witherspoon is:
You love to see women supporting other women and, more specifically, you can't help but smile at the thought of friends being there for each other both in and out of the workplace. I’m not a betting man, but I’d assume (and hope) the bond that exists between these two A-listers will continue to endure for years to come. And in the process, they could very well produce even more great work and make some more sweet memories off camera.
Jennifer Garner will next appear in Family Switch, which will be available to Netflix subscribers on November 30 as part of the schedule of 2023 new movie releases. Coincidentally, that very same streaming membership will also get you access to Reese Witherspoon's most recent film, the romantic comedy Your Place or Mine.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
