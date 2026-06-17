Jennifer Lopez Once Worked ‘98 Days In A Row’ And Burnt Out So Badly She Ended Up At The Hospital

Between her music and movie careers, Jennifer Lopez never seems to stop working. She always appears to be jumping to the next project, and I never understood how she managed to juggle everything. It’s easy to watch movies and never think about the time and work put into them. But hearing Lopez open up about how she once worked "98 days in a row" to the point she was burnt out so badly that she was taken to the hospital is both refreshing and eye-opening.

JLo's medical situation occurred when she was filming the thriller flick Enough, which is considered one of Lopez's best movies and is about a woman trying to escape her abusive husband. When Lopez talked about the experience on the SmartLess podcast, she told co-hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett (her Monster-in-Law co-star) that up to that point, she'd done about four movies and was also working on one of her biggest albums. Based on the multi-hyphenate's recollection, it wasn't fun:

When I was doing Enough, I think I had done like four movies in a row, and I had recorded my second album or something like that, so the JLo album, which was really big…. And I was working, filming every day, as you guys know what that is, you know, all the hours. And then I would go into the studio at night and, then on the weekends, I had junkets or video shoots or whatever. And I remember not clocking that I had worked like 98 days in a row without taking a day off. Because we went back and counted it, like, ‘What happened?’

Just the thought of doing so much work in such a massive stretch of time is daunting. It's true that stars like actors and singers do have many obligations and can book quite a few gigs. Still, even they're not immune to feeling fatigue like the rest of us. What fans also have to remember is that while Lopez has long been a massive star, she absolutely exploded onto the Hollywood scene back in the early aughts.

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Lopez explained that the uneasy feeling apparently hit her so hard that she could even feel it when she was filming a scene with Tessa Allen, who played her daughter in the film. The "Jenny from the Block" singer detailed the exact moment she knew something wasn't right and how Allen responded:

And then one day, I’m sitting on the set of Enough… And I’m walking to the set every single time and, every time I walk to the set, I start getting a little pitter-patter in my heart. It's like rising. And, finally, it got to the point it was like, I really feel nervous, and I had the little girl in Enough. And I was like, 'I'm sorry, sweetie, I feel a little weird today.' I said, 'I'm a little tired or something,' and she was like, 'It's okay, You're going to be alright.’ …. But I wasn't alright.

Lopez eventually found herself in need of some attention and assistance. She later told her assistant (and childhood friend) what was happening, and the situation played out like so:

I went back to the trailer, and I sat down, and all of a sudden, like, I just couldn't see. Like, it was almost like I couldn't see clearly, like something just went over my eyes, and I couldn't move. And one of my girlfriends, who was my friend since the second grade, was my assistant. She didn’t know what she was doing too much…. And I said to her, 'Arlene, I can't move. I can't see.' She goes, 'Stop it, Jennifer, you're scaring me.' And I go, 'No, I really can't move. You should get somebody.' And she’s like, ‘Stop, stop.’ I said, ‘Get B, my security guard.’ And she got me and I was like, ‘I can't move.’ And I can't see. And I couldn't move. I was just paralyzed.

Thankfully, help did eventually arrive, and the songstress was transported to the hospital. It was at that health center that JLo had a conversation with a doctor and asked a serious question:

And he picked me up, and we went to the hospital. And I said to the doctor, I said, ‘Am I going crazy?’ And he said, ‘No, you're not crazy.’

Lopez is incredibly fortunate not to have lost her sight and that she eventually bounced back. The fact that she even shared this story humanizes her even more and provides a unique perspective on her work. Now, I would hope that the artist hasn't had any similar experiences since then.

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That's not to say that the artist hasn't been booked and busy these days, though. More recently, she was promoting her latest movie, Office Romance, which became the No. 1 movie on Netflix and is one of the streamer's prime 2026 releases for this summer.

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From the outside looking in, it seems Jennifer Lopez has a solid grasp on balancing her professional and personal lives even as she continues to make headlines. Since her divorce from Ben Affleck was finalized, she's moved into a new house, celebrated her twins’ graduation and even rooted on her NBA champion New York Knicks. Part of her next chapter includes healing and finding joy after marriages that "haven’t worked out," and I love that for her. As far as her career goes, though, I hope she continues to work at her leisure and without any kind of strain.