Jennifer Lawrence's Reaction To Her Nomination During The Golden Globes Was Hilariously On Brand

Between her charismatic on-screen performances to her infamous trip on her way to the stage at the Oscars, Jennifer Lawrence has long had a kind of "keeping it real" vibe, and tonight, she brought that well-loved attitude to the ceremony for the 2024 Golden Globes. While most actors simply smile and applaud when their names are read by an announcer listing nominees for a particular category at an award show, Lawrence had a special response as a candidate for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy this evening: "If I don't win, I'm leaving."

Those who were watching the broadcast of the show likely didn't miss it, as it was far from subtle. When Jennifer Lawrence's name was announced celebrating her turn in the comedy No Hard Feelings, she looked directly at the camera and mouthed the message quite legibly (and she even threw in some hand gesturing for good measure). You can watch a clip of her in the moment below:

“If I don’t win, I’m leaving” - Jennifer Lawrence mouths to the camera during her category at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XP0T1wOMitJanuary 8, 2024 See more

Running for hours and hours, award shows can be tedious when you're at home watching from the comfort of your living room let alone stuck viewing it live from a conference room at a hotel. As such, Jennifer Lawrence's blunt message is definitely relatable – and she presumably did peace out after the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy went to Emma Stone for Poor Things.

While Jennifer Lawrence is best known for her dramatic turns in films like Winter's Bone, Silver Linings Playbook, and The Hunger Games, she got to exercise her comedic skills this past summer starring in No Hard Feelings. Directed by Gene Stupnitsky, the film sees Lawrence play a young woman on the verge of losing her house who makes a deal with a pair of helicopter parents to take the virginity of their teenage son. Thanks to the introverted-ness of said teen (played by Andrew Barth Feldman), this mission proves more challenging than expected, but the two end up forming a lovely relationship. It's a movie that sees the star going all-out for laughs, most notably with her post-skinny dipping fight scene.

Also starring Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, No Hard Feelings is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription, and while it didn't win any Golden Globes tonight, it did get a warm reception from critics when it was released and made CinemaBlend's list of the Best comedy movies from 2023.

As for the Golden Globes, the show is airing on CBS (available to watch with a Paramount+ subscription) and the evening is rebounding from a rough opening monologue from host Jo Koy that the internet has been roasting.