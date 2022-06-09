Jennifer Lopez Gets Real About Ben Affleck Relationship And Why It’s More ‘Fulfilling’ Than Her Hollywood Career

Jennifer Lopez has been climbing to the top of the ladder of success since her early 20s, between her career in movies, pop music and business pursuits. Nowadays the “Jenny From The Block” singer is making more headlines than ever regarding her romantic rekindling with Ben Affleck. Per recent words from Lopez, her love life is as important to her (perhaps even more) than the major buzz currently surrounding it.

After a highly-publicized relationship after meeting on the set of Gigli, and then breaking off their engagement in 2004, time has afforded the actors a second chance at love. As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are putting down long-term roots with one another, with plans to get married in the near future and a recently-purchased shared home , the actress shared how much the pairing means to her. In her words:

I mean, this is the best time of my life. I love my career but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. And I love the idea of the future and what we can create. But I really just want to savor the moment and just stay as present in it as I can.

While speaking on Good Morning America , Lopez had high praise for her redeemed love story with the Justice League actor. She said that nothing has been more “fulfilling” to her in her life than that relationship because of the adoration they share for each other and how important family is to both of them. Lopez also said she in a place of gratitude about it and wants to simply “savor the moment” as the couple continues to build their future together.

The interview comes as Affleck and Lopez reportedly finished their months-long search for a place they can share. News surfaced this week that they may have bought a home together in a massive Beverly Hills estate that would have more than enough space for their upcoming joint family. Lopez has 14-year-old twins (Max and Emme) from ex Marc Anthony, and Affleck three kids (Violet, 16; Seraphina, 13; and Samuel, 10) whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner (the actress is moving on with a new boyfriend of her own ).