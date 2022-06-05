JLo And Ben Affleck Allegedly Bought A Home, And The Rumored Price Tag Is Intense

Things certainly are moving forward for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on their second go-round at romance. The Way Back actor got down on one knee while his love was mid-bubble bath and put a ring on it just one year after the couple reunited (and 20 years after he proposed the first time). A wedding could be coming sooner rather than later , according to sources, and now it seems the couple may have purchased a home — a pretty expensive one, at that!

The Gigli stars have reportedly been house hunting for months to find the perfect spot to settle down with their blended family. While the sale has been officially confirmed, TMZ reports that JLo’s car was seen outside a huge Beverly Hills estate, along with four moving trucks. Even more, the site reports that moving trucks were seen at both Ben Affleck’s and the Marry Me actress’ current Los Angeles homes. The possible new house has been owned by Mariah Carey’s ex-fiance James Packer for years, and he reportedly bought it for a whopping $60 million.

Given the real estate market, it’s likely the house would go for even moreo than that now, which should be no problem for the A-list couple, who have reportedly been looking at estates in the $85 million-or-higher range. So what will they be getting for that price tag? TMZ reports the house contains a movie theater and plenty of bedrooms for their five children. Ben Affleck shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with Jennifer Garner, and Jennier Lopez has 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

The blending seems to be going pretty well, as The Tender Bar actor’s ex-wife has been supportive of his reconciliation with JLo . Emme was also pictured at a school function hanging around Garner, and we are all about this bonus parent situation!

If this does turn out to be the new Bennifer Abode, it must have met JLo’s list of “A-list requirements,” which US Weekly said included “a beauty salon and spa, at least [a] 2,000 square foot closet, his and hers bathrooms, two kitchens, only the finest materials and high-end appliances, and of course a pool, a guesthouse and an office.” Hold on, I need a moment to process a 2,000 square-foot closet … nope, can’t do it!

TMZ reports the home the couple supposedly purchased, which was owned by Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman before James Packer, was not listed for sale and had not been shown off the market, except possibly to Ben and Jen. That puts an interesting twist on the story, but the moving trucks there as well as at each of their current houses seems to indicate some pretty exciting news! Now we just need confirmation and, oh yeah, a wedding!