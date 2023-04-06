JLo’s Been Sober For Years. Now The Internet’s Calling Her Out For Creating An Alcohol Brand

Jennifer Lopez is an accomplished multihyphenate who has been an A-list celebrity for decades now. On top of her thriving career as both a pop star and actress, she's also an entrepreneur with a number of high profile business ventures. In addition to her cosmetics line JLo Beauty and her recent shoe line, the Hustlers actress also recently announced a line of booze. But since JLo’s been sober for years, the internet’s calling her out for creating an alcohol brand. Let's break it all down.

Just yesterday Lopez announced a cocktail brand called Delola, which was founded by the recording artist herself. The brand has a variety of different flavors/cocktails, and her generations of fans will no doubt be trying it out. You can see JLo's announcement/commercial below, courtesy of her personal Instagram:

While this is yet another exciting business venture for Jennifer Lopez to take part in, the comments section of her announcement featured a ton of backlash. Namely because both she and husband Ben Affleck are sober, with the latter actor having a very public battle with substance issues over the years. And people weren't shy about voicing their concerns about this burgeoning alcohol line.

The top comment on Jennifer Lopez's recent post has over 1.5k likes, and questioned why she would start a booze brand despite not drinking. That popular response reads:

Oh wow. This is disappointing. Why not create a NA brand considering you’ve been outspoken about the negative affects of alcohol and that you yourself don’t drink? This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol.

Indeed, the idea of JLo starting her own alcohol brand seems to have mystified the public, mostly because both she and Ben Affleck don't drink. While some pointed out this could be harmful to her husband's recovery, others thought she was just trying to get another paycheck. As another commenter wrote:

She doesn’t even drink but get that bag girl.

This is just the latest example of Jennifer Lopez going viral online. Indeed, she's been making countless headlines lately thanks to her relationship with Ben Affleck, with Bennifer 2.0 getting married months ago in Vegas. While she's no doubt used to this type of attention, now she's getting backlash for Delola. Another fan encouraged her to offer sober options for this developing brand, commenting:

Create an alcohol free version!

Creating a version of her cocktails without alcohol seems like a great way to quell some of the naysayers out there, while also making the burgeoning brand accessible for even more fans. We'll just have to wait and see if she and the folks at Delola end up listening to this suggestion.

Another fan took umbrage with the mixed messages that JLo has given about her sober lifestyle, while also launching a booze line. They also took to the comments section, saying:

Wow. I’m so disappointed and confused by the narrative that she puts out about how she doesn’t drink alcohol and all the benefits from not drinking. And her partner is sober? It doesn’t matter what type of “good for you ingredients” and “healthy labels” (gluten free) is in alcohol, it’s still a carcinogenic toxin. Plus, it would have been really cool if she could show that she can still enjoy life with a non-alcoholic beverage.

Of course, the comments weren't all negative. Jennifer Lopez has generations of fans, some of whom came to her defense on her Instagram announcement. One such fan gave her credit for standing strong despite the constant online chatter about her career and personal life. As they put it,

She really doesn’t pay attention to any of the hate she gets and just succeeds in life. Imagine being that careless about the haters and killing them with success. Twitter is obsessed with attacking this woman and the more they attack her the more she wins. Latina queen. You’re an inspiration to so many of us.

As is often the case with Jennifer Lopez's life, there are plenty of people who have opinions about her most recent business venture. We'll just have to see if this backlash negatively affect the booze line, or if it's yet another success for the Selena icon to succeed in. After all, she's got countless fans out there.

