Jennifer Lopez Reacts To Ben Affleck’s Face Looking Miserable In Paparazzi Photos Or Public Appearances

If you’ve been on the internet at all in the last few years, you may have seen a meme or two of Ben Affleck looking pretty unhappy. Whether it’s closing his eyes and somberly taking in the drag of a cigarette, or standing by the sea contemplating life as the waves crash, there's quite a few photos out there of the Gone Girl star not looking his sunniest. It has created quite a few viral moments for the actor, who also didn’t look too happy to be attending the Grammy Awards last year either. His wife Jennifer Lopez was recently asked about these candid shots, and assured fans that despite appearances, Affleck is doing just fine.

Last night, Lopez attended the Golden Globes to support her husband who was nominated for producing Air with longtime friend Matt Damon. The couple looked steller, and Affleck seemed to be actually enjoying himself at the award show. Lopez was asked on the red carpet by Entertainment Tonight about some of the Oscar winner’s morose paparazzi photos, and if he would be having more fun that night. She assured the publication that her partner was happy and content, saying:

You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. He is here, he is nominated.

While photographers can’t stop snapping pictures of the Argo actor’s signature scowl, Affleck himself has previously assured fans that he’s a generally happy person despite what it may seem. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, he told the talk show host that Affleck's grimace was actually just his resting face. This probably is true, considering how many times he has been photographed and memed, but this won’t stop the internet from having a field day. The actor has also admitted to not enjoying the spotlight, so maybe he’s just tired of having his picture taken.

Affleck may have a permanent frown, but the movie star had plenty to smile about this year. His wife Jennifer Lopez has new music coming out this month, and much of it is rumored to be an ode to their relationship and beautiful love story. They wed in the summer of 2022, and have been seemingly inseparable ever since, attending events together and being spotted spending time with their blended family. He also reunited professionally with Damon to make Air, which Affleck also acted in and directed. Both stars have gushed about how much they enjoyed working together, and promised even more “Matt and Ben” projects from their production company very soon.

The “Sad Affleck” meme lives on, but hopefully we get a more happy Affleck in 2024. His production company, Artist’s Equity has a number of projects lined up, and his Dunkin ad spots have become widely loved. Affleck even recreated one of his meme-able moments recently for one of the campaigns, so clearly he has a sense of humor about the whole thing. I think we can all take JLo’s advice and not worry too much about Ben Affleck, as the actor seems to actually be thriving.

You can see Ben Affleck in one of his classic Twitter memes, or in Air, which is currently streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription. Also, Jennifer Lopez will be debuting her first single, “Can’t Get Enough” off of her ninth album on Wednesday of this week, so fans can check it out very soon.