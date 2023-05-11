Jennifer Lopez Responds After Her Mom Revealed She'd Always Hoped For A Reunion With Ben Affleck

For as long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know this all too well, especially given how they were covered by the press during their first relationship. Bennifer 2.0 broke the internet when they got married in Vegas , and they’re seemingly in wedded bliss. And Lopez has responded after her mom revealed she’d always hoped for a reunion.

JLo recently did some press with her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, who revealed that she prayed for years about Lopez and Affleck’s reunion . This quote quickly circulated online, and no doubt resonated with the Bennifer shippers out there. Lopez recently spoke to ET about that comment made by her mother, responding with:

It's so funny, she never said that to me. We never spoke about it.

Well, that’s an interesting fold. While Rodríguez was hoping that JLO and Ben Affleck would reunite one day, she apparently didn’t share this with her famous daughter. But considering her other notable relationships with Marc Anthony and A-Rod, it makes sense that she wouldn’t share her ongoing hopes for her ex. Luckily it all worked out in the end.

The comments made by JLo’s mother turned so many heads because of the long gap between Lopez and Affleck’s two relationships. The pair originally broke up back in 2004, so it was two decades before they eventually reunited. And now it seems like the right time for them to try things again. As a reminder, Guadalupe Rodríguez’s previous comments to Today about praying for Bennifer are below:

I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years.

Talk about a long game. But in the end JLo’s mother was right, and it seems like the pair of A-listers are super happy. Since reuniting and getting married, Affleck and Lopez have been blending their families and spending a ton of time together. And it certainly seems like one big happy family from the outside looking in.

But just because Bennifer is living happily ever after doesn’t mean that there aren’t any challenges coming their way. JLo and Affleck have been on the hunt for their forever home , which has been a long process. But considering how many kids are in the picture, they need to find the perfect house in order to make it comfortable for everyone.

In the decades between their break-up and eventual reunion, both A-listers ended up finding other partners and becoming parents. While JLo had twins with Marc Anthony, Affleck got married to Jennifer Garner and had three kids. The public has loved seeing how Garner and Lopez are getting along , further showing how the families are blending.