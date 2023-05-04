Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Is Adorable Gushing Over Ben Affleck And Her Daughter’s Reunion

While becoming an A-list celebrity is a dream for many out there, the reality of this level of fame can have some downsides. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck know this all too well, as their personal life has made countless headlines over the years-- especially since they reunited. But one person seemingly wasn't surprised when they got back together: JLo's mother, who is adorable gushing over Affleck and her daughter’s reunion.

The pair of stars broke the internet when Lopez and Affleck reunited, and eventually got married in Las Vegas. Both fans and celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence were thrilled by this news, as Bennifer 2.0 began shortly after Lopez's break-up with A-Rod. But the Hustlers star's mother seemingly knew it would happen all along, with Guadalupe Rodríguez sharing on Today:

I knew that you would always get back together because I prayed for 20 years.

I mean, how adorable is that? While Jennifer Lopez is known for having a number of high profile relationships, it looks like her mother thought that Ben Affleck was the one all along. So much so that Jenny from the Block's mother was praying for them to reunite over two decades. Talk about a mother's instincts.

Guadalupe Rodríguez's comments on Today are sure to make their way online, as there are countless shippers of the celebrity couple. JLo was there for that same interview, and simply shook her head and laughed in response to the prayers comment. Of course, Lopez's feelings from within her own romantic life is quite different.

While Lopez and Affleck's Grammy appearance went viral, the pair do seem to be living in wedding bliss. Bennifer has had a saga while seeking their forever home, presumably to find the right environment to raise the kids of their blended family. Later in that same interview, the Shotgun Wedding star/producer spoke about how her husband treats her kids, saying:

He’s a wonderful, wonderful father and father figure to them. He has his own three beautiful children and then there’s us and he’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means and they love him. They love him. They appreciate him and so do I.

In the years Affleck and Lopez weren't together, they both ended up becoming parents. The Flash actor got married to Jennifer Garner and three kids, while JLo had twins with Marc Anthony. And it sounds like the whole group has been spending a great deal of time together since the wedding, to heartwarming results.

Clearly the public is invested in what's happening with the celebrity couple, and both A-listers have been internet fodder over the years. Case in point: the Sad Affleck meme.

Professionally, both JLo and Ben Affleck continue to thrive, and have exciting film projects coming up. Next up for Lopez is Netflix's The Mother on May 12th, while her husband will appear in The Flash on June 16th. In the meantime check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.