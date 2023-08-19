JLo’s Rocking Bikinis And Necklace Honoring Ben Affleck As Summer Wraps, And She Looks Like She’s Having A Blast

Whoa, with over half of August over, it’s almost time to say goodbye to summer and head into the holiday season! Jennifer Lopez has certainly been soaking up the summer rays, especially throughout the month of August, and she took to social media to share a roundup of bikinis galore along with a sweet Ben Affleck tribute on her neck.

After previously sharing some internet PDA by wishing her hubby a happy birthday earlier this week, JLo took to Instagram to share ten new photos that represent her August, so far anyway. Check it:

Jennifer Lopez looks like she’s been taking advantage of the summer season in style with a lot of outdoor time by the pool and ocean with the people she loves. The actress, producer and businesswoman was recently on vacation on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, where she was even spotted (via TMZ ) belting “I Will Survive” at karaoke night at a bar. Lopez looks happier than ever in a round of gorgeous fits alongside beautiful views. And, the last slide has Lopez showing off a heart necklace with charms that spell “Ben” while in a bathtub, because she’s got a lot of love for her husband of just over a year, of course.

Along with Affleck turning 51 earlier this week, JLo just turned 54 last month, and she is clearly taking all of her birthday season to celebrate the fruits of her labor. Lopez has been posting bikini vacations pics throughout the summer months and she obviously looks amazing!

Jennifer Lopez ventured to Italy with Ben Affleck, their blended family and some friends in what looked to be an epic vacation for all. On the social media post, she chose to keep the focus on her epic fits and photos with friends rather than group family pics.

You particularly have to give props to her sun hat having “JLO” on the front and her always impressive beach body in her simple white bikini. Her bright yellow dress and purse combo is a looker, but that colorful high-slit dress with gold stilettos is a fashion moment to die for!

Like just about every actor in Hollywood, Lopez and Affleck aren’t spending their summers on movie sets due to the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike and WGA writers' strike. Amidst the standstill in the industry, it was reported that both of them were among A-list actors who donated at least a million dollars to SAG-AFTRA’s relief foundation . So, while they are definitely living it up this season with lavish birthday vacations, they did their part to assist their industry.