JLO Shares Sweet Birthday Message To Ben Affleck

It may have taken Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez a few extra years to figure out that they should be together, but the couple is clearly about as happy right now as two people can be. They are just exuding adorableness every time we see them, and that includes JLo’s special birthday wish to her husband.

Ben Affleck turned 51 years old yesterday, and it looks like the couple had such fun celebrating that Lopez almost didn’t get her birthday video posted before the day was out. Still, it’s a great little clip on Instagram of the pair singing along with Sam Cooke’s iconic “Wonderful World.” It's one of the truly great pop songs and these two are just too cute singing along about being in love.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez need to get their own Carpool Karaoke special because they would clearly rock it if they appeared together. We’re so used to seeing celebrities when they are in front of professional cameras. And even in the age of social media some posts are so managed it’s easy to forget that sometimes they might like to be silly together in the car just like so many of us do. Sure, this is still a managed image that we'd never see if they didn't want us to, but that doesn't make it inauthentic.

Of course, if all Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez did for his birthday was sing together, then Affleck had a much more low-key birthday than his wife. JLO’s birthday is only a couple of weeks before her husband’s. And based on the pictures Lopez posted of her birthday, it was quite the party.

From all outward appearances, it looks like Lopez and Affleck are doing quite well. They are all smiles when they’re together, at least when Ben Affleck doesn’t have to sit through an awards show. They finally found a new home to live in together after a lot of searching. Their combined families seem to get along. It looks like everything is going great for the couple that got engaged twice, but married once.

There were recent reports that Affleck and Lopez attend couples therapy together and that their relationship might be quite strained were it not for that. Even if that’s true, it doesn’t mean these two are any less in love. If anything, it shows a commitment to make things work, and if therapy helps, then that’s a great thing. Therapy helps a lot of people.

Affleck and Lopez celebrated their one-year anniversary last month. The two ran off to Vegas and got married without anybody knowing before they did eventually host a lavish reception for friends and family after the fact. They apparently just couldn’t wait to be married, and it doesn’t look like they are regretting that decision in the slightest.