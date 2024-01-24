JLo Is Back Rocking Live Flowers With A Gorgeous Floral Cape, And I'm So Here For It

Jennifer Lopez being in a green dress always makes for an iconic moment. That infamous Versace Grammys gown not only altered Hollywood beauty standards but also reportedly led to the advent of Google Images. And, now, her latest ensemble is no exception, as it's sure to spark some conversations. JLo is once again rocking live flowers and doing so with a gorgeous floral cape. Needless to say, I'm so here for this look.

The 54-year-old superstar has never been one to shy away from making a fashion statement, including recent eye-catching fits like a metallic breastplate worn as a top, a unique take on the little black dress and a coat made entirely of real white roses. She kept up the sartorial boldness, and the blooms, when she stepped out on Wednesday to attend Paris Fashion Week’s Elie Saab Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show. Check out her ensemble for yourself:

(Image credit: Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

The singer-actress wore a plunging, pistachio-green gown from the Lebanese couturier, complete with an embroidered belt, a matching green velvet ribbon in her hair and a floor-length cape festooned in faux florals. This entire piece was expertly styled by styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Jennifer Lopez -- who is currently on the promo tour for her upcoming studio album This Is Me...Now and the accompanying (and perplexing) film This Is Me...Now: A Love Story, both out next month -- shared detail shots of the floral look with her 250-plus million Instagram followers. In it, she provided additional looks at her flowery ensemble, simply captioning the post with "Couture 🌸."

The recent emphasis on flowers is allegedly part of the iconic performer's self-proclaimed "Hearts + Flowers" Era, as she noted in a social media post earlier this week from Monday's Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2024 haute couture show. Lopez attended the high-profile runway show alongside fellow A-listers Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and Oscar nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph and also posted about that experiences on Instagram.

As explained in the caption of that aforementioned post, the photo shows the "Jenny from the Block" crooner wearing "a coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water," which was designed especially for the style icon by Schiaparelli Couture's creative director Daniel Roseberry:

A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar. Designed especially for me by @DanielRoseberry for @Schiaparelli Couture 2024. Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era…#ThisIsMeNow coming February 16…

In another nod to her "Hearts + Flowers era," JLo capped off her fairytale-worthy Elie Saab couture on Wednesday with a sweet pair of heart-shaped stud earrings.

How this supposed new era will play into Jennifer Lopez's upcoming This Is Me...Now projects remains to be seen. One could look to the trailer for the accompanying film (exclusive to Prime Video subscribers), which is described in a press release as "a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life." The production seemingly pokes fun at the singer's numerous marriages and even features appearances from her real-life husband, Ben Affleck. (He also serves as a co-writer on the feature.)

And given that both the studio album and the original film will be released on the 2024 movie schedule amid Valentine's Day weekend -- Friday, February 16, to be exact -- it seems fitting that the artistic projects will be dealing with matters of the heart.



Knowing Jennifer Lopez, there will undoubtedly be more iconic fashion moments for the Marry Me star throughout her This Is Me...Now promo tour. And, if that stunning floral cape is any indication of what's to come, I say let JLo's flower-power era blossom and grow!