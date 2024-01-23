JLo Just Explained How She Kept A Bunch Of Roses ‘Alive’ On Her Coat For An Entire Fashion Show, And The Story Checks Out

Jennifer Lopez often looks like a walking piece of art when she arrives to an event, and that’s been a fact for decades. Most recently she’s looked amazing with just a breastplate for a top — inspiring an A+ Batman joke from her husband Ben Affleck — and flaunting her unique take on the little black dress , but the coat made of white roses that the singer/actress sported at Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week show might just top them all. So how does one keep a garment of roses alive for that long? JLo has the answer.

At first glance, the coat that Jennifer Lopez wore over a white turtleneck and black stockings appeared to be simply a gorgeous ruffled coat. Look closer, however, and you see the “fabric” is actually thousands of rose petals.

(Image credit: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

I’d certainly be concerned about the petals getting crushed, and it also seems like that coat might have a short shelf life, so to speak, due to the wilting of the white roses. But it seems Jennifer Lopez did take precautions against the deterioration of the dress. The Hustlers actress showed off the look on Instagram , crediting Daniel Roseberry and Schiaparelli for the piece, and explained how they kept the flowers looking “fresh and alive.” According to the caption:

A coat made of 7,000 real rose petals kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar. Designed especially for me by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli Couture 2024. Excited for this journey into my Hearts + Flowers Era…This Is Me Now coming February 16…

I have to wonder if JLo had someone following her around the couture fashion show, spritzing her coat with sugar water to keep it vibrant for the length of the event (which wouldn’t surprise me, given the lengths that celebrities will go to for fashion ). However, they accomplished it, that’s a pretty genius idea to ensure the quality of the piece.

(Image credit: Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

She paired the living coat with a pair of distinctive Schiaparelli glasses featuring attached gold eyebrows and a handbag with golden facial features. If this look is indicative of Jennifer Lopez’s “Hearts + Flowers Era,” as she said in her social media post, I can’t wait to see more.

The singer is definitely tapping into new creative realms with the release of her upcoming album This Is Me… Now . JLo’s ninth studio album will be released on February 16 — the same day as an accompanying visual album, which will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription . The film is described as an intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” but the trailer left fans perplexed, resulting in some pretty amusing reactions to the “unhinged” project .